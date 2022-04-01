ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

UPDATE 2-Norway manufacturing unions, employers agree wage deal

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 10 hours ago

(Adds details on demands, union and employer group comments)

OSLO, April 1 (Reuters) - Norwegian manufacturing workers have reached a wage deal with employers, avoiding a major strike action, the country’s largest labour union said on Friday.

The agreement will lift wages by 3.7% on average, securing increased purchasing power and improved working conditions, the United Federation of Trade Unions (Fellesforbundet) said.

About 28,500 workers at Norwegian shipyards, oil industry fabrication plants and other manufacturers were scheduled to go on strike if no agreement was reached, and could have spread to other industries.

Among the hundreds of firms that would have been affected are suppliers to the oil and gas industry, such as Aker Solutions, Aibel, and Kaefer Energy, the unions had said.

It would also have hit car parts maker Kongsberg Automotive and industrial conglomerate Kongsberg Gruppen.

The United Federation of Trade Unions, also known as Fellesforbundet, is the largest trade union organising the private sector in Norway.

The union had demanded that wage rises this year should exceed expected inflation, forecast at 3.3% by a government-appointed panel. Unions also wanted low-paid workers to get the biggest gains.

“We now have a wage framework that provides a higher growth in wages than the expected rise in prices. This is an important victory for Norwegian wage earners,” top Fellesforbundet negotiator Joern Eggum said in a statement.

Employers, represented by the Federation of Norwegian Industries (Norsk Industri), had argued that Norwegian wages should not rise faster than in comparable European countries in order to prevent an erosion of competitiveness.

“This has been a difficult settlement. The settlement was expensive, but it also reflects higher-than-usual inflation,” Norsk Industri leader Stein Lier-Hansen said. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik and Grant McCool)

Comments / 0

Reuters
Reuters

387K+

Followers

309K+

Posts

185M+

Views

Related
Reuters

Barclays raises U.S. minimum hourly wage to $20.50

(Reuters) - British bank Barclays PLC on Thursday raised the minimum hourly wage for its U.S. employees to $20.50 from $17, months after a similar move by rival Bank of America Corp. The new rate will vary by location based on the cost of living and benefit more than 900...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

ADP: Employers Added 455,000 Jobs in March

Employers added 455,000 jobs in March, private payroll firm ADP reported on Wednesday. The number was in line with estimates and follows February’s 475,000 increase. On Friday, the government will report its figures for March employment, with expectations of an increase of around 470,000 jobs. Gains were largest among...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Strong job gains expected in March employment report

The most anticipated economic report of the month comes Friday morning when the government releases the monthly jobs report. The hiring wave likely continued last month in the face of Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has unsettled the economic outlook and catapulted gasoline prices to painful levels. The U.S....
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Oslo#Norwegian#Aker Solutions#Kaefer Energy#Kongsberg Automotive#Kongsberg Gruppen
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
B.R. Shenoy

Target hikes minimum wage up to $24/hour for some workers

"The market has changed. We want to continue to have an industry-leading position.” —Target CEO Brian Cornell to The Associated Press. “It's just a good business decision to keep on raising hourly wages for workers as it will help retain the top talent that is driving strong sales and profits.” — Target CFO Michael Fiddelke.
Reuters

China tells EU it will pursue Ukraine peace in its own way

BRUSSELS/BEIJING, April 1 (Reuters) - China offered the European Union assurances on Friday that it would seek peace in Ukraine but said this would be on its own terms, deflecting pressure for a tougher stance towards Russia. Premier Li Keqiang told EU leaders that Beijing would push for peace in...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Boston Globe

This tool lets employers compare wages, benefits to competitors

When Little Sprouts got its scores back from a job-quality survey tool last summer, the child-care provider could immediately see there was room for improvement. The tool, created by the Boston workforce development organization Jewish Vocational Service, allows employers to compare certain entry-level jobs to similar positions at other local companies, and it showed that in several key categories, Little Sprouts’ early-child-care educator role wasn’t keeping up with the competition.
BOSTON, MA
Nexstar Test

On The Money — Labor market flashes strength ahead of jobs report

Happy Wednesday and welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. Subscribe here.  Today’s Big Deal: Two new batches of data show just how well the labor market has held up amid rising inflation and the economic fallout of the war in Ukraine. We’ll also…
BUSINESS
technologynetworks.com

PEAK Scientific Increase Manufacturing Capacity and Employment Opportunities at Glasgow Headquarters

PEAK Scientific has recently expanded the manufacturing facilities at their Glasgow headquarters. The manufacturing facility has increased from 8,500 square foot to just under 12,500 square foot which will allow PEAK Scientific to increase their production, increase local employment and meet increased demands, both now and into the future. PEAK...
BUSINESS
BBC

Fox's Glacier Mints factory workers set to strike over pay

Workers at a sweet factory which produces Fox's Glacier Mints are due to walk out in a row over pay. Dozens of staff at the York site, which makes other well-known ranges such as Mint Humbugs, are set to down tools from 17:00 GMT. The GMB union said its members...
LABOR ISSUES
KPVI Newschannel 6

NLRB could certify McDonough Ecolab employees’ vote against union

(The Center Square) – The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) soon could certify the vote employees at Ecolab’s McDonough location cast against the Retail, Wholesale & Department Store Union, Southeast Council (RWDSU). RWDSU officials filed objections after the election, hoping to reverse the vote. However, a regional NLRB...
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Reuters

387K+
Followers
309K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy