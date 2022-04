EUGENE — Oregon softball opens what is shaping up to be one of the most grueling Aprils in program history tonight at No. 3 UCLA. The No. 13 Ducks (24-5, 4-2 Pac-12) play 15 of their next 16 games against teams currently in the top 25, including 13 straight against teams who played in last year’s NCAA Tournament. Tonight’s series opener (6 p.m., Pac-12 Network) with the Bruins (28-3, 6-0) is the first of nine games this month for UO against teams in the RPI top 20 and 15 in the top 35.

