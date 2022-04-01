ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Alperen Sengun (leg) inactive for Houston's Friday matchup against Kings

By Matthew Lo
numberfire.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (leg) is ruled out for Friday's game against the...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Jimmy Butler Reacts To His Beef With Coach Spoelstra And Udonis Haslem: “Everything's Not Going To Be All Good. Everything’s Not Going To Be All Bad. We Understand That.”

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have been a constant in news headlines over the last few days. No, it is not because of some sensational win or anything. Instead, the reason for it is due to a pretty heated altercation between Jimmy Butler, head coach Erik Spoelstra, and veteran Udonis Haslem.
NBA
numberfire.com

Max Strus (shoulder) listed as questionable on Heat's Saturday injury report

Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Strus' availability is unknown with a recent shoulder contusion. After two consecutive starts, Miami's 26-year old guard could be in line for another opportunity with their first unit if he is active against a Bulls' unit allowing a 112.3 defensive rating.
NBA
FOX Sports

Tatum leads Boston into matchup with Indiana

Indiana Pacers (25-52, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (47-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup with Indiana. He ranks eighth in the league scoring 27.0 points per game. The Celtics are 30-18 in conference games. Boston is the league...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Usman Garuba
Hoops Rumors

Didi Louzada may make Trail Blazers debut this week

Trail Blazers wing Didi Louzada has been listed as probable to debut for Portland on Wednesday when his new team faces his former team, the Pelicans, per Andrew Lopez of ESPN (via Twitter). On Tuesday, Portland revealed that big man Jusuf Nurkic and guards Eric Bledsoe and Anfernee Simons would...
NBA
numberfire.com

Oshae Brissett (back) available for Pacers on Friday

Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett (back) is available for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Brissett has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Boston on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 25.1 minutes against the Celtics. Brissett's Friday projection includes 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.3...
NBA
numberfire.com

Pistons starting Isaiah Livers for inactive Marvin Bagley on Friday

Detroit Pistons small forward Isaiah Livers is starting in Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Livers will make his first career start after Marvin Bagley was ruled inactive with a left hip strain. In a favorable spot against a Thunder unit ranked 16th in defensive rating, numberFire's models project Livers to score 24.4 FanDuel points.
NBA
numberfire.com

Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop (back) available on Friday

San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop (back) is available for Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bates-Diop has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active on Friday. Bates-Diop is averaging 5.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.7 assists, and 12.5 FanDuel points per game this season. His salary...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com

Hawks' Lou Williams (ankle, back) probable on Saturday

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Lou Williams (back, ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Williams is dealing with multiple injuries but is expected to play against Brooklyn on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 12.4 minutes against the Nets. Williams' Saturday projection includes 5.9 points, 1.3...
NBA
numberfire.com

Jordan Nwora starting for Bucks on Friday, Wesley Matthews coming off the bench

Milwaukee Bucks forward Jordan Nwora is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Nwora will get the start on Friday with Wesley Matthews moving to the bench. Our models expect him to play 27.0 minutes against the Clippers. Nwora's Friday projection includes 13.9 points, 5.4...
NBA
numberfire.com

Larry Nance Jr. (knee) available for Pelicans on Wednesday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Nance has been upgraded to available and will play against Portland on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 19.5 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Nance's Wednesday projection includes 6.4 points, 4.4...
NBA
numberfire.com

Bucks' Serge Ibaka starting on Friday

Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Serge Ibaka is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Ibaka will get the start on Friday with four of the Bucks' starters ruled out. Our models expect him to play 20.0 minutes against the Clippers. Ibaka's Friday projection includes 10.9 points,...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Malik Beasley (ankle) active for Timberwolves' Friday game against Denver

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley (ankle) will play in Friday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. Beasley will play in Denver after Minnesota's guard was forced to miss two games. In a matchup against a Denver unit ranked 15th in defensive rating, our models project Beasley to score 17.0 FanDuel points.
NBA
numberfire.com

Indiana's Malcolm Brogdon (back) remains out on Friday

Indiana Pacers shooting guard Malcolm Brogdon (back) will not play in Friday's contest against the Boston Celtics. Brogdon will miss his seventh straight game for various reasons including back soreness. Expect Tyrese Haliburton to play a lead offensive role against a Celtics' team ranked first in defensive rating. Haliburton's projection...
NBA
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Pat Connaughton starting on Friday for inactive Khris Middleton

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton is starting in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Connaughton will make his 19th start this season after Khris Middleton was ruled out. Connaughton's Friday projection includes 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists .
NBA
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Spurs prediction, odds, and pick – 4/1/2022

The Portland Trail Blazers are set to face the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Blazers-Spurs prediction and pick. The Trail Blazers’ season didn’t go exactly how they envisioned it going. Instead of contending for the playoffs, Portland is fighting for one of the worst records in the Western Conference. The Spurs, on the other hand, are fighting to the end of the season to secure a playoff spot. San Antonio is currently tied for the tenth seed in the West with the Los Angeles Lakers. Every game is absolutely crucial as the Spurs attempt to secure a spot in the play-in tournament. This game should be an entertaining one, so let’s get into the pick.
NBA
numberfire.com

Nets' Bruce Brown (illness) questionable on Saturday

Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Bruce Brown (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Brown is dealing with an illness and is questionable to face Atlanta on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.2 minutes against the Hawks. Brown's Saturday projection includes 11.1...
NBA
numberfire.com

Miami's Caleb Martin (toe) questionable on Saturday

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (toe) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. After a two-game absence, Martin is questionable to suit up on Saturday night. In a favorable spot against a Chicago unit ranked 20th in defensive rating, our models project Martin to score 12.4 FanDuel points.
NBA
numberfire.com

Jaylen Hoard starting for Thunder on Friday in place of Aleksej Pokusevski (illness)

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylen Hoard is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Hoard will get the start on Friday with Aleksej Pokusevski sidelined due to an illness. Our models expect him to play 19.0 minutes against the Pistons. Hoard's Friday projection includes 8.3 points,...
NBA
numberfire.com

Austin Reaves coming off the bench for Lakers on Thursday

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz. Reaves will move to the bench on Thursday with Trevor Ariza entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Reaves to play 25.5 minutes against Utah. Reaves' Thursday projection includes 7.6...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy