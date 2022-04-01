ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power bills to hit £400 in one month: More woe for struggling families as energy costs are set to go even higher in January

By Fiona Parker
Daily Mail
 10 hours ago

Households' sky-high energy costs could reach nearly £400 in a single month next winter, experts have warned.

Around 22million homes saw their gas and electricity bills increase by 54 per cent as the new price cap came into force yesterday.

The rise, which came as temperatures fell below freezing yesterday, will add nearly £700 to the average annual bill as the nation battles a cost of living crisis.

But many customers say suppliers have hiked their direct debit payments by even more than this – with some demands doubling.

Government economists have forecast that the Ukraine crisis and soaring cost of wholesale energy means the price cap will have to rise another 42 per cent in October to reach £2,800 for the average household.

Around 22million homes saw a 54 per cent increase yesterday in energy bills, as experts predict an average home will cost a massive £400 to heat and power in January 2023

It means those living solely off the state pension could see their income obliterated by heating costs.

Comparison site The Energy Shop said heating and powering the average home will cost £1,859 between October and March – peaking at £395 in January when temperatures hit their lowest.

Chief executive officer Scott Byrom said: 'Families need to be aware that the worst is very much still to come.

'It is like looking at a tsunami approaching and we know it is going to hit us soon.'

The price cap limits the price suppliers can charge households on standard variable tariffs for gas and electricity.

Energy regulator Ofgem was last night urged to investigate suppliers hiking direct debit demands above the price cap rise.

MoneySavingExpert founder Martin Lewis told MPs last week that there was a 'systematic, market-wide' problem with suppliers doubling direct debits.

Mr Byrom added: 'We can't have energy suppliers taking excess money off already cash-strapped families to improve their own cash flow.

'Ofgem should be investigating this.'

Several supplier websites crashed on Thursday as customers rushed to submit meter readings before prices rocketed.

The price cap stood at £1,138 for the average family last year but was lifted to £1,277 in October.

If it is hiked again to £2,800 in October, as predicted by the Office for Budget Responsibility last week, older households will be forced to put most of their state pension towards heating.

An Ofgem spokesman said: 'Suppliers must take all reasonable steps to set direct debit payments based on current and accurate information about a customer's consumption, as well as other factors including customer credit balances.'

A spokesman for trade body Energy UK said direct debits were calculated 'using estimates and previous energy use as well as taking into account individual circumstances'.

