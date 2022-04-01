Amarillo Public Library announces book sale

One of the most popular shopping events in Casper is coming back in April at the Natrona County Library. The Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale returns in April and is a very affordable source for great reading materials. All items will be sold at bargain prices with hardbacks selling for $2 and all other items at $1 or less. There is a great selection in all areas. This is not a bag sale. All shopping sessions require a reservation. You will find a huge selection of books, media, music, puzzles and much more for children and adults.

NATRONA COUNTY, WY ・ 8 DAYS AGO