Police: Pa. PAL coach arrested, sexually assaulted teen girl

By Doc Louallen
 10 hours ago

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is in custody after police say he sexually assaulted a teen girl inside his car on March 9, 2022.

Marquis Graham, 26, from the 1100 block of W. Nevada Street, has been charged with Rape, IDSI, Sexual Assault, Corruption of Minors, Indecent Assault, and related charges, police say.

The incident happened right outside the PAL Center located at the 3100 block of Ridge Avenue around 3:30 pm.

According to police, a 15-year-old girl was leaving the PAL center that she regularly attends when Graham, who was driving, approached her. A volunteer coach at the PAL, Graham asked the girl if she wanted a ride to work, police say.

She accepted the ride to work, and once inside Graham’s car, police say he sexually assaulted her. The next day, the victim went to authorities and was interviewed inside the Special Victims Unit about what had happened the day before.

Police say on Thursday, the U.S. Marshals arrested Graham, who was hiding in a basement on the 1100 block of W. Nevada Street.

This investigation is ongoing with the Special Victims Unit, police say.

#Rape#Police#Indecent Assault#Sexual Assault#Wphl#Idsi#The U S Marshals#The Special Victims Unit
