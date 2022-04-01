ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

MIX Mornings crew seen 'floating through space' in viral video

By Mark Boyle, WRAL reporter
 10 hours ago
Raleigh, N.C. — The crew over at MIX Mornings with Kyle, Bryan and Sarah are considering themselves 'astronauts' on Friday. They went to space...sort of. WRAL's Mark Boyle talked to them about their so-called trip on Blue Origin. "I just want to put it out there for the...

#Viral Video#Gravity#Ig#Blue Origin
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

