Green Bay, WI

Woman facing arson charge in Green Bay house fire

By Ashley Kaster, FOX 11 News
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A woman is facing an arson charge after a fire broke out at a Green Bay home. Kari Seyler, 32, is also charged with obstructing an officer in connection with Thursday's fire at 1109 S. Taylor Street....

