ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

United Family begins ‘Save the Children Ukraine’ campaign

By Dailyn Wells
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 10 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the United Family began a company-wide donate-at-the-register campaign...

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

U.S. Missionary in Ukraine Taken by Russian Soldiers, Family Says

A North Texas man is growing concerned as he has been unable to get in touch with his son, a U.S. citizen working as a missionary in Ukraine. Sergey Bodyu, of Burleson, said his son, 50-year-old Dmitry Bodyu, has been working in Ukraine for about 30 years. He said annual visits and phone calls are how they have stayed in touch until recently.
TEXAS STATE
WHSV

‘Cookies For Natalie’ campaign helping Shenandoah Valley family

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - #CookiesForNatalie has sparked conversation on social media, all in support for a 2-year-old and her family as she undergoes cancer treatments at St. Jude’s in Memphis, TN. “Cookies for Natalie has been really a community-wide effort that started with an opportunity to care for someone,”...
WAYNESBORO, VA
KTVZ

BottleDrop begins fundraising campaign to support Mercy Corps’ efforts in Ukraine

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, which operates the BottleDrop network, announced Monday that it is engaging its Emergency Fund to support humanitarian relief services being provided to Ukrainians through the Portland-based nonprofit, Mercy Corps. Mercy Corps is a global crisis response and humanitarian organization operating in...
CLACKAMAS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
Local
Texas Society
Lubbock, TX
Society
City
Lubbock, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Save The Children#United Supermarkets#Charity#The United Family
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City of Amarillo investigating Salmonella outbreak

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo Environmental Health Department and the City of Amarillo Public Health Department are investigating a Salmonella outbreak that is connected with an enchilada meal at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Sunday, March 27, according to a news release from the City of Amarillo. The environmental health department said […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KVUE

PHOTOS: Ukrainian family flees war in Kyiv for Austin

Tonya Levchuk's mother, sister and niece escaped the war in Ukraine and are living with her in Austin on visitor visas. It took the family two-and-a-half weeks to arrive in Texas from their home in Kyiv. They had to leave some of their family and friends behind.
POLITICS
WETM

Local couple launches bat saving campaign

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira couple is on a mission to protect the local bat population. Bats play an essential role in the local ecosystem by eating pests like mosquitoes and pollinating plants. Bill Krovetcz, and his wife April Hart of Bespoke Apothecary, have launched the ‘We Love...
ELMIRA, NY
1070 KHMO-AM

HERO: 1 Missouri Family Just Saved 31 Orphans from Ukraine

It's one thing to care about a situation, but it's quite another to do something about it especially when that "something" requires an extraordinary effort. That's exactly what happened when one Missouri family heroically rescued 31 orphans from Ukraine. I saw this incredible story shared by CBN News. It's the...
MISSOURI STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Ramsey Fire rekindled: Evacuation orders between Brown and Comanche Counties

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Evacuation orders are in effect for parts of Brown and Comanche Counties, after the Ramsey Fire was rekindled Saturday. According to a Facebook post from the Brownwood Police Department (BPD), there is no threat to Brownwood, Early or Blanket. They said the fire is moving Northeast, away from Blanket. Evacuation […]
BROWN COUNTY, TX
One Green Planet

ADA Foundation in Poland is Helping Animals of All Kinds Escape the Ukraine War

Polish vet Jakub Kotowicz never thought he would suddenly be helping hundreds of animals being rescued from the war close by. Kotowicz has always been an animal lover and knew he wanted to spend his life helping them any way he could. Since Putin invaded Ukraine on February 24th, Kotowicz and the other staff have been sleeping little and helping many animal refugees.
ANIMALS
Houston Chronicle

Ukraine reminds us that animals suffer during wartime, too

As I write this, sipping coffee and listening to Miles Davis at home in Virginia, a toothless tabby named Scar is curled up next to me and a frail ginger cat named Pancake is napping upstairs. Ten years ago, Scar was starving in a garbage dump in Kabul. Five years ago, Pancake survived a suicide bombing there that blew out the window in my office where she always sat in the sun.
ANIMALS
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy