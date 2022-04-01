ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Tech ‘Moves’: Coco, Storyfile and Team Liquid Beef Up Leadership

By Decerry Donato
dot.LA
dot.LA
 15 hours ago
***

X1, an eDiscovery and compliance software company, tapped former Phoenix Technologies CEO Larry Gill to be its chief executive officer.

Storyfile, a conversational video AI platform, named co-founder and executive chairman Stephen Smith as its chief executive officer. Co-founder Heather Maio-Smith, the company’s previous CEO and president, has been tapped as chief visionary officer. Matthew Everitt, a former executive producer of NBC’s “World of Dance,” has been named chief financial officer.

Coco, a robotic delivery service company, appointed Sahil Sharma as chief operating officer, Pete Quinn as vice president of revenue and Andrea Lobato as general counsel. Sharma previously served as COO of FORME, a personal home fitness company, and worked in leadership roles at Snap, Google, Amazon and Apple. Quinn previously served as a senior director at DoorDash. Lobato served as general counsel at Eaze Technologies, a cannabis delivery marketplace, and was the director of regulatory compliance at Lyft.

Revenue.io, a RevOps platform, added Jim Arth as chief financial officer and Phillip Edgell as chief revenue officer. Arth previously served as vice president of finance at Blackline and Edgell served as Hootsuite's global vice president of sales.

Izumi World, an AR metaverse gaming company, appointed Jamie Davies as the company’s chief marketing officer. Davies was formerly a senior advertising manager for brands including Xbox, Verizon, Samsung, Gatorade and Rarible.

Web3 platform Cosmic Wire appointed Mohamedali Rashid as chief revenue officer. Rashid comes from ArtsGalore, where he served as CEO of the NFT and fine art platform.

Rate Petkovic joined Sure, a global insurance technology company, as its chief revenue officer. Petkovic previously served as senior vice president at Klarna.

Advertising technology firm The Trade Desk hired Naseem Tuffaha as chief growth officer. Tuffaha previously served as general manager at Microsoft.

Esports organization Team Liquid hired Josie Brown as senior vice president of brand, marketing and content, Blair Herter as global managing director and Jennifer Gares as senior director of talent. Brown most recently served as head of brand and culture lab marketing at Hulu, while Herter comes from G4, where she was a senior vice president. Gares previously held positions include Loaded, Forge, Red Bull, Kingston HyperX and Cloud9.

Cloud-based risk assessment and compliance platform Auditboard named Courtney Cherry Ellis as senior vice president of people. Ellis previously served as vice president of people at software company Ironclad.

Bluon, an Irvine-based mobile app platform to support HVAC technicians, promoted Drew Eckman to senior vice president from his previous role as vice president of sales.

Scott McCabe joined True Religion as senior vice president of ecommerce. McCabe previously worked in leadership for Columbia Sportswear, Macy’s, Banana Republic and Gap.

Point Predictive, an AI platform for the lending industry, appointed Kevin Thomas as senior vice president of technology. Thomas previously served as VP of product and engineering at ReinventAuctions.

