5K for sexual assault awareness held at Camp Lejeune

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and Camp Lejeune wants to express its commitment to survivors.

The base held a 5K run to bring awareness to its Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Program. Mika Haberlin is the installation sexual assault response coordinator for Camp Lejeune. She said this run lets others know people are there for them.

“We want to make sure that survivors know that there are people out here that support them,” said Haberlin. “That there are resources that they can be available to them if they need help and really try to find opportunities for people to individually prevent this crime by breaking the silence and addressing issues about sexual assault.”

She said the Camp Lejeune Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Program allows survivors to get the help they need.

“The Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Program is a 24/7 sexual assault program that allows victims to come forward and confidentially report being sexually assaulted, get an advocate assigned to them, either a civilian or uniformed, and then be able to get information about the reporting process and different resources that we have available,” said Haberlin.

At the 5K, runners rallied together to warm up, run and celebrate support for one another.

“For survivors to come out, they might feel alone, they might feel isolated, as they’re working through their healing process, to physically come to a space like this, not identifying as a victim, but just being present in this space where they’re such positive energy is really meaningful and can make them feel less alone,” said Haberlin.

