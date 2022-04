ALBANY - A total of 227 men and women graduated from the Basic School of the New York State Police Academy on Wednesday. It was the 210th session of the basic academy. "These men and women we welcome into the New York State Police today have worked and trained extremely hard for six months and have dedicated themselves to protecting the people of New York State," said Governor Kathy Hochul at the ceremony.

ALBANY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO