The U.S. Premier Hockey League is officially coming to Idaho Falls. The announcement was made Wednesday by president and general manager Kevin Greene, who also holds the same title with the Idaho Falls Chukars baseball team. The expansion team is expected to release a name and logo in the coming weeks. The three finalists for team name as voted on by the public are Freedom Gliders, Spud Kings, and Sturgeon. ...

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO