ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

USPS customers say they can’t find mail or PO boxes after midtown location closes

By Justin Gray, WSB-TV
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 10 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CxP95_0ewz9zbD00

ATLANTA — Some metro Atlanta residents say their mail is missing

The postal service moved a midtown Atlanta branch just a few blocks, but it’s left customers with a host of problems.

Some customers told Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray that they are getting to the post office and finding their mail is missing.

Others are having trouble even finding it because the address is on Peachtree Street but there’s no post office and no signage.

The longtime midtown post office that was on West Peachtree Street is now closed to make way for a new Atlanta skyscraper.

But some longtime customers say the problem is their mail disappeared in the move.

“You know, it was like an Easter egg hunt for your mail. It was really ridiculous, right?” customer Latonya Pouncey said.

Pouncey said she was sent to four different locations looking for her mail. She finally ended up at the new post office location just a few blocks away from the old.

She told Gray that she travels for work and has maintained a P.O. box at the midtown post office for more than 15 years.

“I said, ‘Can I just get my mail? Please just give me my mail.’” So then she looked at this little sheet and said, “We sent your mail back to sender.” “Are you kidding me?” Pouncey said.

The post office is changing all the P.O. box numbers in the move and acknowledges some people’s mail has disappeared, telling us in a statement:

“Although the Postal Service took steps to ensure a smooth transition, including providing instructions to P.O. Box holders, some unforeseen issues arose. Customers should be assured the Postal Service is not withholding their mail. We are making all mail available as quickly as possible.”

Some customers are also having trouble even finding the new post office. It has a Peachtree Street address to the lobby of this office tower. The post office entrance is actually on Juniper Street.

A postal service spokesperson told Gray that the local management is aware of the problems and is working to fix them, including adding extra staff on-site to help customers track down their mail and get their P.O. boxes switched over.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WSB Radio
WSB Radio

33K+

Followers

62K+

Posts

16M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Wave 3

USPS mail spill overtakes the Watterson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A United States Postal Service truck lost a massive amount of its load this morning, sending letters and other mail down the Watterson Expressway. It happened on the Watterson westbound between the Poplar Level Road and Preston Highway exits around 9 a.m. (Story continues below video)
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS 46

‘No comment’: USPS postmasters won’t respond to mail theft problems

DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) - More than a dozen people have filed mail-related reports with Duluth Police over the last three months. That includes reports of check washing and missing mail. As part of an ongoing series, CBS46 investigative reporter Rachel Polansky went to the Postal Inspection Service looking for answers...
DULUTH, GA
The Georgia Sun

Which city has the worst commute in Georgia?

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Chick-fil-A Closings in 2022

Recent reports and outlier location issues appear to have confused some patrons of temporary vs. permanent closing strategies. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Google.com, CNN Business, Snopes.com, Wikipedia.org, QSRMagazine.com, Mashed.com, and DailyMail.com.
TheStreet

Will Walmart and Target Copy Starbucks and Taco Bell?

Grocery chains generally carry a pretty similar mix of products,. That's generally their appeal. You know that whether you go to Kroger (KR) - Get Kroger Co. Report, Publix, or whatever your local chain might be, you will see the same products n the shelves. There are, of course, specialty options like Amazon's AMZN Whole Foods or The Fresh Market, but even those have predictable inventories.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Kristen Walters

SNAP users can now buy groceries online from Walmart using EBT cards

Grinvalds/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) Previously, Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program or "SNAP" users were not able to use their EBT cards to purchase food items online, but that has now changed. Last week the Department of Children and Family Services announced that Walmart stores would now allow SNAP users to order their groceries online and pay with their EBT cards without going into the store.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Midtown Atlanta#Mail Delivery#The Postal Service#Channel 2#P O
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Grubhub secretly charged fees and misled users in COVID pandemic, lawsuit says

Grubhub charged customers hidden fees, used misleading marketing tactics and “took advantage of local restaurants” that were struggling during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a lawsuit filed by Washington D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine. The lawsuit filed Monday, March 21, accuses the third-party delivery...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
News Break
Politics
TheStreet

Costco Helped By Something That's Bad for Other Retailers

Most of us don't think twice about how much it costs us to go out and run a few errands on a Saturday afternoon. We really just focus on checking items off our to do lists and getting the job done, whether its heading to Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report to pick up toilet paper or swinging by the local Petco (WOOF) - Get Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc Class A Report to restock on dog food.
BUSINESS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
33K+
Followers
62K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy