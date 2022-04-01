ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

FULL INTERVIEW: Alderwoman closing foundation honoring her slain son

WSAV-TV
 14 hours ago

Savannah District 3 Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan is closing down the foundation she opened to honor her son. FULL INTERVIEW: Alderwoman closing foundation honoring …....

www.wsav.com

WRDW-TV

Balloon release honors man found slain in Augusta driveway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The community joined together to honor the life and legacy of 25-year-old Alan Newsome. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded at 12:15 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Ulm Road. Upon arrival, deputies found a victim with...
AUGUSTA, GA
WSAV-TV

Missing persons in coastal Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Every year, over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons (NamUS). While many are quickly found and can return to their families, others remain missing as the years pass by. Below is a list of missing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAV-TV

Police: Man injured in shooting at Lake Mayer

Police say a man was shot at Lake Mayer Friday evening. 5th annual Executive Women’s Day held at Club Car …. Hilton Head woman opens her home, her heart to Ukrainian …. Buddy Check 3: Dr. Catherine Ronaghan talks new role …. Rose Grant-Wiseman named WSAV’s 2022 Remarkable Woman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Voice from the grave haunts Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest

Days before his own death, Louisiana Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth walked into a secure room deep inside state police headquarters, swore an oath and told investigators about the night he held down Black motorist Ronald Greene and repeatedly bashed him in the head with a flashlight.Gone was the bravado from Hollingsworth’s earlier boast — captured on body-camera video — that he “beat the ever-living f-—" out of the man before his 2019 death along a rural roadside in northeast Louisiana. Instead, in a two-hour interrogation, Hollingsworth meekly portrayed himself as the victim in the violent arrest, saying he feared...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Tabby Diamond death: Reggae artist killed in Jamaica drive-by shooting, aged 67

Reggae group The Mighty Diamonds’ lead vocalist Donald “Tabby” Shaw, 67, has been killed in a drive-by shooting in Jamaica.The shooting, which occurred on McKinley Crescent in St Andrew, Kingston on Tuesday (29 March), left one other person dead and three others injured. The second victim, Owen Beckford, is reportedly a relative of Shaw’s. Reports suggested two men and a woman are currently being treated for gunshot wounds.In a statement to Loop News, St Andrew Police Division’s senior superintendent Kirk Ricketts said a preliminary investigation indicated the shooting might be connected to an ongoing local gang conflict. Ricketts said police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAV-TV

Statesboro police investigating Wednesday night homicide

The Statesboro Police Department(SPD) is investigating a homicide that happened on Wednesday night. Statesboro police investigating Wednesday night homicide. 5th annual Executive Women’s Day held at Club Car …. Hilton Head woman opens her home, her heart to Ukrainian …. Buddy Check 3: Dr. Catherine Ronaghan talks new role...
STATESBORO, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Journalists hold 5K race in honor of slain Tijuana photographer

TIJUANA — A group of Tijuana journalists held a 5K race on Sunday to honor their slain colleague and raise funds for his daughter's education. Photojournalist Margarito Martínez Esquivel, 49, was shot to death on Jan. 17 outside his home as he left to go cover a story.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAV-TV

Rose Grant-Wiseman named WSAV's 2022 Remarkable Woman

Our Remarkable Women of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry winner is Rose Grant-Wiseman. Rose Grant-Wiseman named WSAV’s 2022 Remarkable Woman. 5th annual Executive Women’s Day held at Club Car …. Hilton Head woman opens her home, her heart to Ukrainian …. Buddy Check 3: Dr. Catherine Ronaghan talks...
SAVANNAH, GA

