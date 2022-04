Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has landed on the cover of Time as the magazine released its second annual list of the 100 Most Influential Companies in the world on Wednesday. Jassy is one of three cover stars for the list, with each getting a more in-depth profile or Q&A. The other two are television star and producer Mindy Kaling of Kaling International, and Bang Si-hyuk of HYBE, the South Korean company transforming the music business.

