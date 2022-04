Donna Marie Schiess, age 89, died on Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Sun Prairie. She was born on November 02, 1932 in Madison to Robert and Mildred (Strohmenger) Blaschka. She married Jacob Schiess on April 24, 1954 at Sacred Hearts Church in Sun Prairie. Donna is survived by her 5...

SUN PRAIRIE, WI ・ 7 DAYS AGO