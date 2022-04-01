ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Proposed Bonus Credits Would Double Recycling Refunds For Californians

By CBS13 Staff
 14 hours ago
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A proposed plan could bring in an extra $100 million in bonus recycling credits and direct $155 million to expand mobile recycling and reverse vending machine locations for consumers to cash in their bottles and cans.

The California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle) issued a statement Friday about the plan.

“This surplus belongs to California consumers and we want to get that money back in their pockets through bonus recycling credits and more convenient redemption options,” CalRecycle Director Rachel Machi Wagoner said. “These targeted investments would create more chances to recycle in areas without recycling centers and offer double California Redemption Value (CRV) refunds to get surplus deposits back to Californians.”

From July 2020 through June 2021, Californians recycled 18.5 billion bottles and cans, around an 800 million container increase from the previous year, according to the agency, which is a branch of the California Environmental Protection Agency.

This new plan would use new strategies to reach unserved areas through a $330 million proposal. It would provide more ways to redeem and offer bonus recycling credits for Californians to cash in their unredeemed bottles and cans.

“Californians want to recycle and they’re doing their part with the return of 18.5 billion bottles and cans last (fiscal) year. That’s a nearly 70 percent recycling rate,” Director Rachel Machi Wagoner said. “We can get closer to 100 percent recycling by giving Californians more redemption options and new opportunities to succeed.”

“By ensuring that products sold in our state can be collected, recycled and remanufactured in our state, California can meet its waste reduction and climate goals while bringing more green jobs and green industries to our local communities,” said CalRecycle.

Read more about the program, here .

CBS Sacramento

Andi Mudryk Appointed As First Openly Transgender Judge To Sacramento Superior Court

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday appointed the first openly transgender judge to the Sacramento County Superior Court. Andi Mudryk will become the first transgender judge appointed to the bench and the second transgender judge in state history, if confirmed. Victoria Kolakowski was the first openly transgender judge in California after being elected to the bench in Alameda County Superior Court in November 2010. Mudryk, a Democrat, will fill the position left vacant by retiring Judge Benjamin G. Davidian. Mudryk, 58, is from Sacramento and served as chief deputy director at the California Department of Rehabilitation since 2020. Before that,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘It’s A Safety Concern’: Homeless Encampments Expand Into Sacramento Streets, Neighbors Say More Needs To Be Done

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Trash, shopping carts and suitcases taking over downtown Sacramento is nothing new, but some residents say the city isn’t doing enough to address the problem. CBS13 spoke to a woman who lives on 13th Street and did not want to be identified. She said she can see it all from her front porch. “It’s a safety concern,” the woman said. She explains it has gotten so bad that trash is pouring into the streets and making it hard to park or walk on the sidewalk. “The biggest concern is the trash situation. It’s just a lot. It seems like it’s accumulating...
