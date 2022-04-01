ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Sentenced To 26 Years In Prison For Fatal Carmichael Stabbing

By CBS13 Staff
 10 hours ago
CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — On Friday, Stephen Jackson was sentenced to 26 years to life in prison for a fatal stabbing that took place in Carmichael.

Jackson was convicted of the first-degree murder of Jaitu Keys on March 4, 2022.

The original incident took place on November 9, 2019, at which point Jackson and a friend attended a high school football game together.

After the game, Jackson hid a GPS tracking device in the trunk of his friend’s car when she declined to come inside his house after the game.

The friend left and picked up the victim, Jaitu Keys, in her car at which point Jackson, who had followed them, smashed the passenger window and stabbed the victim four times, including once in the heart.

The friend then drove the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

