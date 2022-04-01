ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Bikes Stolen In $80,000 Boulder Heist, Suspects At Large

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – An investigation is underway in Boulder after some bikes valued at over $80,000 were stolen from a business.

An image of one of the types of bikes that was stolen (credit: Boulder Police)

Police say the crime happened sometime between late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

The business is located in the 2800 block of Wilderness Place.

Three bikes were stolen, along with some prototype technology on two of the bikes. One of the bikes is specially built for triathlons.

Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the search for suspects is asked to contact Boulder detective C. Hartkopp at 303-441-1951 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) where tipsters can remain anonymous.

