ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

US Teens Facing Substantial Mental Health Crisis Caused By Pandemic, CDC Data Finds

By Stephanie Stahl
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 14 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pgGW7_0ewz9McE00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — COVID-19 has taken a toll on all of us but especially on high schoolers. U.S. teens are facing a substantial mental health crisis, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This first-of-its-kind research confirms what many suspected. The mental health of teenagers has really been hurt by the pandemic, causing increased rates of depression and anxiety.

The pandemic upended many lives and it’s been especially challenging for teens. The CDC’s survey of 7,700 teenagers finds widespread emotional stress.

“When you think about teenage years, there’s just so much that’s going on and you’re dealing with lots of emotions and it’s overwhelming. And one of the ways you deal with it is friends, activities, travel even like, and most of those things were taken away during the pandemic,” Dr. George James said.

According to the CDC report:

  • 44% of high school students feel sad or hopeless
  • more than half were emotionally abused at home by a parent or adult
  • 11% report being physically abused at home
  • more than a quarter of teens reported that a parent or adult in the home lost a job

Experts say school closures played a big role, interrupting important connections for teens.

“Sometimes it’s a teacher, it’s a coach, it’s an administrator that you build a bond with and now becomes like a family member and that person you feel like you can confide in. They can also be the place where we can spot some difficulties,” James said.

The CDC report highlights the importance of students feeling connected at school. When they have relationships with teachers and friends, they’re less likely to be depressed.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
CBS Philly
CBS Philly

59K+

Followers

19K+

Posts

22M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
CBS News

Florida will be "the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children," state surgeon general declares

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Health Crisis#Depression#Philadelphia#Cdc Data
Daily Mail

At least 25 Pre-K students are rushed to hospital after their milk cartons were filled with SANITIZER

More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
EDUCATION
Fortune

‘This virus has fooled us before’: Here’s how Fauci predicts stealth Omicron will spread across the U.S.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The BA.2 subvariant of COVID, known as ‘stealth Omicron,’ is on the rise in Europe, Asia and, more recently, the U.S.—accounting for roughly 30% of all new infections this week, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

While waiting for the full FDA’s vaccine approval, unvaccinated man caught Covid-19 and spent more than six months in hospital, his wife speaks out

The number of new Covid-19 cases is constantly declining in the last couple of weeks and as of Thursday, some 98% of the U.S. population live in locations where Covid-19 levels are low enough that people do not need to wear masks indoors, as per the most recent CDC mask guidelines and Covid-19 data.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Salon

Truckers protesting mask orders are now experiencing Covid-like symptoms

A supporter of US President Donald Trump decorates his truck before a Trump Train rally in Harlingen, Texas (MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images) Some of the truckers driving around suburban Washington, D.C, have developed a cough while protesting coronavirus safety measures. Participants in the so-called "People's Convoy" have come down...
HARLINGEN, TX
deseret.com

CDC reveals the COVID-19 symptoms to consider as spring nears

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently shared a chart that outlined the different symptoms someone can get from COVID-19 and seasonal allergies. Why it matters: Spring is right around the corner, leading to little colds, allergies and more. With COVID-19 still running through the country, the CDC shared symptoms so people know what might be impacting them.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
WebMD

Health Officials Urge Preparation, Not Panic, for Next COVID Wave

March 21, 2022 -- As top U.S. health officials track the latest COVID-19 spike in Europe, they’re encouraging Americans not to panic about another potential wave hitting the country. “Our focus should be on preparation, not on panic,” Vivek Murthy, MD, the U.S. surgeon general, said on Fox News...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize 2nd Covid booster for people 65 and older

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday that they asked U.S. regulators to authorize a second Covid-19 vaccine booster for people 65 and older. If the Food and Drug Administration grants authorization, the additional shot would go to a group of people who are among those with the highest risk of serious illness and death from Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
59K+
Followers
19K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy