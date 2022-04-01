ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Nevada mom jailed, accused of trying to kill infant daughter

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 14 hours ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 23-year-old southern Nevada woman is facing attempted murder and child abuse charges after authorities said she tried to suffocate her newborn daughter on the way to the hospital with family members worried about the baby’s condition.

Ashley Hollingsworth, of Primm, was arrested Wednesday after Las Vegas police were called Sunday to a hospital where she allegedly left the infant, ran away, and was found later with a head wound and bloody pants — telling officers she had been beaten with a rock.

Records showed Hollingsworth remained jailed Friday without bail with a court appearance scheduled Monday. It was not immediately clear if she was represented by an attorney.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that a police report said Hollingsworth had been diagnosed with a medical condition but stopped taking medication while she was pregnant.

The condition was blacked out in the report, which said Hollingsworth “continuously talked about prophecies and other religious ideations” and believed her baby was evil, according to the newspaper.

Hollingsworth’s aunt and uncle told police she gave birth quietly in a guest bathroom, and that on the way to the hospital Hollingsworth twice tried to smother the girl with a blanket before the uncle took the child away.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

830K+

Followers

411K+

Posts

374M+

Views

Follow The Associated Press and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Radar Online.com

Florida Mom Admits to Killing Daughter After Reporting Her Missing

A former Navy sailor told police her daughter was missing. Then they found the child’s malnourished and tortured remains buried in a shallow grave. Now, the mom faces the prospect of never walking free again. Article continues below advertisement. This month, Brianna Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for...
FLORIDA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Primm, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Dad dies 6 months after daughter coated his body in drain cleaner, Michigan cops say

An 18-year-old woman accused of pouring chemicals on her dad in October has been charged with murder after he died from his injuries, Michigan cops say. Megan Joyce Imirowicz was arrested for a second time last week with the amended charges in her father’s death. She was originally charged with domestic violence and assault with intent to do great bodily harm but was released from jail on bond, according to Michigan State Police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Officials: Man arrested in Nevada kidnapping of 18-year-old

Officers in northern Nevada took a suspect into custody Friday in the kidnapping of an 18-year-old woman who went missing two weeks ago about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, authorities said. Lyon County deputies assisted by the FBI and others are still searching for Naomi Irion, the sheriff’s office said. She was last seen March 12 after a man got into her vehicle outside a Walmart store in rural Fernley.Before Friday, the sheriff’s office had said only that Irion’s disappearance was “suspicious in nature.” But Melissa Thomson, the sheriff’s dispatch shift supervisor, told The Associated Press Friday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Southern Nevada#Police#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
UPI News

Police: Body of missing Nevada teenager Naomi Irion found

March 31 (UPI) -- The body of a Nevada teenager who went missing more than two weeks ago from a Walmart parking lot has been found, authorities said. Naomi Irion, 18, was last seen at about 5 a.m. of March 12 in the parking lot of the Walmart in Fernley, located near the California border, where she was waiting for a shuttle bus to take her to the Panasonic Energy of North America where she worked.
NEVADA STATE
truecrimedaily

Oregon man convicted of killing mom, trying to hire inmate to kill rest of his family

HILLSBORO, Ore. (TCD) -- A Tualatin man was found guilty last week of several charges related to the murder of his mother and attempted murder of his siblings. The Washington County District Attorney's Office said in a statement that on March 15, a jury convicted Michael Stuart Ross of second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of solicitation to commit first-degree murder.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

830K+
Followers
411K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy