Nevada mom jailed, accused of trying to kill infant daughter

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 23-year-old southern Nevada woman is facing attempted murder and child abuse charges after authorities said she tried to suffocate her newborn daughter on the way to the hospital with family members worried about the baby’s condition.

Ashley Hollingsworth, of Primm, was arrested Wednesday after Las Vegas police were called Sunday to a hospital where she allegedly left the infant, ran away, and was found later with a head wound and bloody pants — telling officers she had been beaten with a rock.

Records showed Hollingsworth remained jailed Friday without bail with a court appearance scheduled Monday. It was not immediately clear if she was represented by an attorney.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that a police report said Hollingsworth had been diagnosed with a medical condition but stopped taking medication while she was pregnant.

The condition was blacked out in the report, which said Hollingsworth “continuously talked about prophecies and other religious ideations” and believed her baby was evil, according to the newspaper.

Hollingsworth’s aunt and uncle told police she gave birth quietly in a guest bathroom, and that on the way to the hospital Hollingsworth twice tried to smother the girl with a blanket before the uncle took the child away.