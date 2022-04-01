ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Joplin suspect dies in fire during standoff with SWAT team

By Connor Wilson
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 10 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ytueY_0ewz87Un00

JOPLIN, Mo.– A standoff with the Joplin SWAT team ended in the suspect dying in a house fire.

Police received a tip on March 31 that a suspect in an ongoing death investigation was inside a Joplin home. Officers went to the house, but the suspect refused to come out.

At around 11 p.m., a fire broke out in the attic of the house.

Once firefighters extinguished the flames, the SWAT team entered the home, finding the suspect dead.

The cause of the fire has not yet been made available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

Man accused of assaulting Joplin officer shot overnight by another officer

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway after an officer shot a man accused of assaulting a police officer in Joplin late Saturday night. The Joplin Police Department says it all happened shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday. An officer noticed three people near the intersection of 9th and Connor. When he tried to approach them, one ran away and led officers on a foot pursuit.
JOPLIN, MO
Four States Home Page

UPDATE: Witness to Joplin shooting describes incident

JOPLIN, Mo. — An officer-involved shooting that took place in Joplin late Saturday night (3/19), remains under investigation. The Joplin Police Department says the incident, which took place at 10th and Chestnut around 11:30 p.m. last night happened when officers contacted three people in an alley. After making contact with the individuals, one of them […]
JOPLIN, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joplin, MO
Crime & Safety
Joplin, MO
Sports
City
Joplin, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KSN News

Double homicide victims were living in shed, court documents say

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — New court documents have been released regarding the deaths of 38-year-old Bonnie Galloway and 30-year-old Connor O’Callaghan on Super Bowl Sunday. Brandon Gage Prouse, 20, was arrested on Feb. 15 in relation to a shooting that killed two people on Super Bowl Sunday and charged five days later. According to an affidavit, on […]
WICHITA, KS
The Telegraph

Six face meth felony charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills woman was charged with a Class 2 felony related to methamphetamine. Martha A. Price, 46, of Cottage Hills, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department. According to court documents, on April 20, Price possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. Bail was set at $50,000.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swat Team#Firefighters#House Fire#The Joplin Swat
Black Enterprise

North Carolina Prisoner Serving Time for Killing Toddler Killed by Inmates

A man who was convicted of murdering a toddler has been killed in a North Carolina prison by a group of inmates, according to prison officials. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) released a statement pertaining to the incident that took place on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have stated that Semajs Short, who was 24, was attacked by a group of prisoners housed at Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor. The group of men ended up killing him in an attack that took place at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday.
WINDSOR, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Denver

Victim Identified In Suspected Inmate-To-Inmate Murder At Old Max

By Anna Maria Basquez CANON CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– State officials said the death of an inmate on March 8 at Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility is suspected to be an inmate-to-inmate homicide, possibly between cellmates. Officials named the victim as Cruz Carbajal, 41, who resided in Mesa County before incarceration. “A suspect has been identified, but has not yet been named due to the ongoing nature of the investigation,” the statement by the Colorado Department of Corrections said. Officials were checking whether the suspect was transferred from the facility. Cruz Carbajal (credit: Dept. of Corrections) Staff at Carbajal’s facility, known as “Old Max,” which was...
CANON CITY, CO
WIBW

Loosened lug nuts causing issues in multiple Kansas communities

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Great Bend and Ellis, Kan. are warning drivers about an alarming trend after receiving multiple reports of loosened lug nuts on vehicles. Sean Stoskopf with Cornerstone Automotive in Great Bend says his auto shop has found six vehicles with loosened lug nuts loosened in the last 30 days. In Ellis, two reports were made just this week.
GREAT BEND, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin SWAT Officer placed on leave after firing weapon in Baxter Springs barricaded subject incident

LATE SATURDAY NIGHT CHEROKEE COUNTY SHERIFF GROVES UPDATES US ON THE EVENTS. AT THAT TIME THERE WAS NO MENTION OF AN OFFICER FIRING A WEAPON. IT WAS SUNDAY WHEN INFORMATION REVEALED “AN OFFICER” FIRED A WEAPON AND THEN THE INVESTIGATION TRANSITIONED TO BE CONDUCTED BY KBI. JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Dept state in a media release that Saturday...
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
Hutch Post

KBI: 2 wanted for Kansas homicide arrested in Hutchinson

RUSH COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) Special Agents made multiple arrests connected to the January 2022 murder of 61-year-old Leslie Randa, according to a media release from the KBI. Just before 8:30p.m. Friday, Jennifer Page Stipe, 48, and Darin Lee McBee, 58, both of 325 Marla...
RUSH COUNTY, KS
KTTS

Springfield Man Killed In Crash At Glenstone And Grand

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police say an 82-year-old man who was crossing a Springfield street early Thursday morning was hit and killed by a van. Police say the crash happened around 6:30 a.m., when a southbound transit van hit 82-year-old Mantak Chiu, of Springfield, as Chiu was in a crosswalk.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy