Joplin suspect dies in fire during standoff with SWAT team

JOPLIN, Mo.– A standoff with the Joplin SWAT team ended in the suspect dying in a house fire.

Police received a tip on March 31 that a suspect in an ongoing death investigation was inside a Joplin home. Officers went to the house, but the suspect refused to come out.

At around 11 p.m., a fire broke out in the attic of the house.

Once firefighters extinguished the flames, the SWAT team entered the home, finding the suspect dead.

The cause of the fire has not yet been made available.

