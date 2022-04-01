Invasive Suckermouth Catfish continue to swim in San Marcos rivers

The interception occurred on Dec. 3, 2021, at the Gateway International Bridge when a vehicle was referred to secondary for agriculture inspection of a nativity stable decorated with Spanish moss. During the examination of the Spanish moss, CBP agriculture specialists intercepted a stink bug which was submitted for identification to a local U.S. Department of Agriculture area entomologist. On Feb. 28, 2022, the initial pest identification was confirmed as Pharypia nitidiventris (Stal) (Pentatomidae), a First-in-Nation interception, by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Systematic Entomology Laboratory in Washington D.C.
