Officials ID Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run in Sherman Oaks Area

Photo: Getty Images

SHERMAN OAKS (CNS) - Authorities today identified a pedestrian who was killed by a hit-and-run motorist in the Sherman Oaks area.

California Highway Patrol units responded at 4:16 a.m. Thursday to the southbound Ventura (101) Freeway and the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway interchange, where they found a pedestrian had been fatally struck, according to the CHP.

Andrea Ortega, 52, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office. Her city of residence was not known.

No description was released of the hit-and-run vehicle.