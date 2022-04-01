ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

‘Surgery was a success’; NLRPD Officer Tommy Norman has second successful heart surgery

By Bill Smith
KARK 4 News
 10 hours ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police officer Tommy Norman is recovering Friday evening after successful second heart surgery.

Norman shared images of his heart before and after the stent procedure Friday, showing just how severe the blockage was.

“I was knocking on heaven’s door! Mind-blowing!” he wrote on Instagram . “Thank you everyone for your prayers!”

The much-beloved lawman shared photos of him in pre-op at Baptist Health Medical Center just before noon Friday.

It was less than two weeks ago when Norman shared the shocking news that he had experienced a heart attack and had undergone a first heart procedure when a stent was put in to address blockage.

North Little Rock PD Officer Tommy Norman recovering after heart attack

Speaking to KARK 4 News just days later, Norman said the news “still hasn’t sunk in” and that he planned on listening to some family advice.

“My mom had been telling me, and even Alyssa before she passed away, that it was time to slow down. Obviously, me being the stubborn person I am, I never listened,” Norman said. “But I can tell you now that I will be listening. My family, they count on me, my wife, the community.”

‘If I would have waited I wouldn’t be here today’; Officer Tommy Norman gives update after heart attack

Everyone at KARK 4 News wishes Officer Norman a speedy and successful recovery!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

