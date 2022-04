MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported Thursday the New York Yankees offered right fielder Aaron Judge a long-term contract extension. Per WFAN:. “They were expected to make an offer, and I believe they did so last weekend,” Heyman said. “My understanding is they’re willing to pay in the range of $30 million a year maybe over, but the years are going to be a question, and my belief is they’re not going to want to go near [Mike] Trout and [Mookie] Betts.” ... The Yanks want to keep an extension around six or seven years, the latter of which would take Judge through his age 37 season. The three-time All-Star turns 30 next month, older than both Trout and Betts were when they signed their massive extensions.

MLB ・ 20 HOURS AGO