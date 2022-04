BIWABIK — Women veterans from across the region are invited to gather April 8-10 at Giants Ridge for United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN)’s third Women Veterans weekend retreat. The retreat is organized by UWNEMN’s United for Veterans committee and staff with financial support from area VFW, American Legion, AMVETS, DAV, and Beyond the Yellow Ribbon groups and is designed to recognize women veterans for their service, bring women veterans together, and share information and resources. ...

BIWABIK, MN ・ 7 MINUTES AGO