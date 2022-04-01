Kia reportedly buys naming rights to 'The Forum,' Inglewood's historic sports and music venue

Automaker, Kia, has reportedly bought the naming rights to "The Forum," Inglewood's historic sports and music venue.

The terms of the deal were not immediately known, but more details about the deal are expected to be announced at a private unveiling on Monday inside the arena.

New "Kia Forum" signage is already up confirming the name change.

Christmas Day marks a new beginning for the Los Angeles Lakers as they prepare to play their first game inside the newly-branded Crypto.com Arena.

This is the second local venue to get a name change in the last few months.

Crypto.com purchased the rights to Lakers' Staples Center.