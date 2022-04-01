ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What was a hot air balloon doing in the Salt Lake City Cemetery?

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 10 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yeiNN_0ewz4eut00

A hot air balloon traveling over Salt Lake City city picked a hauntingly peculiar place to land on Friday.

As part of a weekend promotional event, the red Chick-fil-A balloon began flying around the city at around 8 a.m.

FOX 13 News
A hot air balloon is seen landing inside the Salt Lake City Cemetery

However, when the balloon needed to come back to Earth, it chose to do so inside the Salt Lake City Cemetery.

Photos of the balloon show it coming down in the southwest section of the cemetery, with workers gathering the massive envelope among the gravestones.

FOX 13 News
A hot air balloon is seen landing inside the Salt Lake City Cemetery

Some thought the balloon may have crash landed, but it appeared to be a planned ending to the flight. FOX 13 News spoke to cemetery workers who were aware of the unorthodox landing, but were unaware of why the site was chosen.

A Chick-fil-A spokesperson said the balloon is an authorized aircraft and is allowed to land wherever the pilot feels is safe and no permission is needed.

"This morning [the balloon] did a downtown flight and the pilot found a safe spot to land in a grassy area — just so happened to be a cemetery," sad the spokesperson.

