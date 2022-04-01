Sundance Mountain to expand with new quad lift for 22/23 season

SUNDANCE, Utah — On April Fools Day, Sundance Mountain Resort announced new terrain and a fixed-grip quad lift for the 2022-23 season.

The new mid-mountain lift will access four new runs and over 15 acres of novice and intermediate terrain south of Jake’s Lift .

“The 5- minute lift ride will increase variety for families and novice/intermediate skiers in an area never skied before,” the resort said in a press release. “The new trails will have early season snowmaking coverage as part of Sundance’s newly upgraded snowmaking system.”

“It has long been a goal of the Resort to provide additional terrain on our mountain,” said Chad Linebaugh, Sundance’s president and general manager.

“This new area has great natural light with abundant sunshine; I am confident it will be a new favorite area for early morning runs and laps throughout the day for families.”

Two new quad chairlifts were completed last summer at Sundance as part of a major rehabilitation project, which included a new snowmaking system that will be expanded to cover the new 15 acres being added this summer.

