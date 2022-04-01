ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sundance, UT

Sundance Mountain to expand with new quad lift for 22/23 season

By TownLift // Parker Malatesta
 10 hours ago
SUNDANCE, Utah — On April Fools Day, Sundance Mountain Resort announced new terrain and a fixed-grip quad lift for the 2022-23 season.

The new mid-mountain lift will access four new runs and over 15 acres of novice and intermediate terrain south of Jake’s Lift .

“The 5- minute lift ride will increase variety for families and novice/intermediate skiers in an area never skied before,” the resort said in a press release. “The new trails will have early season snowmaking coverage as part of Sundance’s newly upgraded snowmaking system.”

“It has long been a goal of the Resort to provide additional terrain on our mountain,” said Chad Linebaugh, Sundance’s president and general manager.

“This new area has great natural light with abundant sunshine; I am confident it will be a new favorite area for early morning runs and laps throughout the day for families.”

Two new quad chairlifts were completed last summer at Sundance as part of a major rehabilitation project, which included a new snowmaking system that will be expanded to cover the new 15 acres being added this summer.


KTEN.com

Is the Columbia River Gorge a Supernatural Hotbed?

Have you had a supernatural experience in the Columbia River Gorge?. In radio ads and storefront signs, folks in the Gorge are being encouraged to file paranormal reports at Margie's Outdoor Store in Bingen, Washington. The boundaries between worlds are reportedly very thin at sunrise and sunset on the Rowena...
POLITICS
Miami Herald

Avalanche buries skier under snow for up to 23 minutes, Utah rescuers say

A skier was buried in snow for up to 23 minutes after an avalanche swept through a gully, Utah rescuers said. A guided group of eight skiers planned to ski through Silver Fork on Saturday, March 12, the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team said. One of the skiers in the group triggered an avalanche that swept through a gully.
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Bison Filmed Sparring on Snowy Road

Catch a stunning glimpse into the lives of Yellowstone National Park bison as these two massive bulls spar it out in the middle of a snow-covered road. As Yellowstone National Park’s lead ranger, Tara Ross, told me for our National Parks Journal, “Being up and close with bison in the middle of their rut is unbelievable. The traffic jams in some areas become crazy, because you can’t move them! And why would we?” she laughed.
ANIMALS
Daily Montanan

Wolverine research underway again in Glacier National Park

One of the first wolverine studies in the lower 48 states took place in Glacier National Park from 2002 to 2008, and now, research on the ferocious and rarely seen carnivore is again underway in the park.  “It’s exciting to see the park back in the wolverine business,” said Doug Mitchell, head of the Glacier […] The post Wolverine research underway again in Glacier National Park appeared first on Daily Montanan.
WILDLIFE
News 8 KFMB

Mammoth Mountain in the Sierra Nevada

In 1983, CBS 8's John Howard pulling a helicopter at June Mountain, sister resort to Mammoth Mountain in the Sierra Nevada. In 1983, CBS 8's John Howard pulling a helicopter at June Mountain, sister resort to Mammoth Mountain in the Sierra Nevada.
POLITICS
TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

