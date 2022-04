A Utica man is under arrest after allegedly trying to cash forged checks taken from a stolen car. The Utica Police Department (UPD) says a car was reported stolen from the 1400 block of Genesee Street on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Inside the car were several personal items. Police say that the vehicle was found on Friday, March 18, 2022. However, some of the personal items reported to be inside the vehicle on March 16th were missing. Among the personal items missing was the vehicle owner's checkbook.

UTICA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO