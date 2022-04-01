ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Spotty Showers Friday Night, Warm Through The Weekend

By Ray Foreman
fourstateshomepage.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA quick moving front will swing through the Four States...

www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spotty Showers
WBTV

First Alert Wednesday: Rain, with a few strong to severe storms

First Alert: Rain develops Wednesday, which will be heavy at times. As of now, there’s a severe weather threat for afternoon or evening thunderstorms. If things line up in the atmosphere, some could be strong to severe. The biggest threat would be from gusty winds. Dry, warm Tuesday before...
ENVIRONMENT
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
UpNorthLive.com

Rain and snow showers Friday

Rain and snow showers today. A mix in the AM...mostly rain this afternoon. Light amounts. Roads will be wet and could be icy. Don't look for much sunshine. Wind will come mainly from the north 5-15 mph. Highs will be 35 to 40 degrees in the eastern Upper Peninsula. In the northern Lower Peninsula the range of high temperatures will be 35 to 45 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ

More snow coming

The next system pushing into the NW will thicken the clouds over the mountains and ramp up the winds, as well. Mt. Bachelor won't see a lot of snow today, but both the wind and the snowfall will pick up tonight. The mountain will see 1-3 inches of new snow Tuesday, with snow showers lasting into Tuesday night. Clearing Wednesday won't last long, as more snow showers will press in Thursday. Snow showers are expected through Sunday, with the heaviest snowfall Saturday and Saturday night.
BEND, OR
WFMJ.com

After another warm day Friday, a modest weekend cooling trend

The unseasonably mild weather that the Valley has enjoyed over the last few days will continue on Friday, despite the afternoon turning cloudier. An approaching area of low pressure will spread scattered rain showers into the region by late in the day; a passing shower or two will remain possible overnight as well.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Weekend Warm-Up

If you are already missing the warmth that we experienced on Wednesday, then you will like what is coming this weekend. While we will not flirt with 70°F like we did Wednesday, we do get back into the low-50s on Saturday and low-60s on Sunday for the first day of Spring. We also clear up from overcast conditions to partly cloudy and mostly sunny conditions for Saturday and Sunday respectively.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC6.com

Showers Tonight, Sunny & Warm Tomorrow

Tonight, showers through midnight. Gradual clearing late. Mid to upper 40s. Friday, sunny and warm. At the immediate coast in Rhode Island, around 60°, but a short drive North gets ya a temp around 70°. Locations close to the coast in the Bay will be near 70° except for Newport, Jamestown area. Still nice for all and with plenty of sunshine, looking good to close out the week. Friday night, cloudy. Mid to upper 40s.
NEWPORT, RI
KTLA

Tuesday forecast: Mostly clear and warm; chance of weekend showers

Look for comfortable conditions to continue under mostly clear skies Tuesday. Air quality is expected to remain mostly in the good to moderate range around the Southland. Afternoon highs will warm up even more on Wednesday and Thursday before we see a big turnaround this weekend. Cloudy skies, cooler temperatures, and even a chance of […]
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy