LIQUOR LICENSE AT RIO STATION MAY BE TRANSFERRED MONDAY

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission voted Tuesday to revoke the liquor license of downtown Indy bar Taps and Dolls. The decision comes after a March 7 hearing of the Marion County Alcoholic Beverage Board, where it recommended the state deny the bar’s request to renew its liquor license because of safety concerns.
PORTAGE, MI -- In preparation of the opening of the new senior center in Portage, the city council approved a liquor license application for future special events at the facility. The Charles & Lynn Zhang Portage Community Senior Center is expected to open this spring and once open will host...
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council on Tuesday night heard proposals from six of the 11 applicants vying for a single new retail liquor license. From golf simulators and entertainment, to creative bar and bistro mixes, entrepreneurs put their best foot forward. Only one can be chosen because the number of available liquor licenses and permits is based on Wyoming statute and population. Since the 2020 census reported the population of Cheyenne grew, one more retail liquor license was approved for local government officials to administer.
The city of Gastonia wants to create more flexibility of movement in the FUSE District by creating a bus transportation route at Trenton Street and Airline Avenue. “We want to continue building things that would help with the development of the FUSE District,” said Rusty Bost, the city’s director of engineering.
The State of New Jersey on Monday terminated the employment of Ralphiel Mack, the brother of former Trenton Mayor Tony Mack, who’d been recently hired to work in the Department of Community Affairs. Ralphiel Mack and his brother were both convicted at trial in federal court in 2014 of...
When Plainfield Mayor Adrian Mapp listened Wednesday to the recordings of a man going on racist tirades against Black people, he said he recognized the voice immediately. “Absolutely, no question,” Mapp said.
A New Jersey town is locked in a legal battle with a retired teacher who they is subjecting local officials to “abuse” by repeatedly filing public records requests.Irvington township filed a civil suit against Elouise McDaniel, 82, in September, alleging the former school teacher has filed 75 New Jersey Open Public Records Act (OPRA) requests in three years.The legal action alleges that the effect of the “voluminous OPRA requests has been unduly burdensome, time consuming and expensive.” It also argues the teacher filed so many requests "with the sole purpose and intent to harass, abuse and harm Plaintiffs and...
A gun range in West Chester, Ohio, recently applied for a liquor license. The community reactions seem to be a mix of emotions. Premier Shooting and Training Center applied for a state liquor license earlier this month, per local news outlet Fox19. The West Chester Township officials already seem to have approved the decision, leaving it up to the state to decide.
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor has opened up a handful of applications to fill new spots available for Class C liquor licenses. An additional eight Class C licenses, which allow a business to sell alcohol for consumption on the premises, have become available after the release of 2020 Census data, which shows that the city’s population grew from roughly 119,000 residents to around 124,000 residents.
INDIANAPOLIS – A state commission voted to revoke the liquor license for a downtown Indianapolis bar. The decision regarding Taps & Dolls affirmed the recommendation from the Marion County Alcoholic Beverage Board from last week. The Indiana State Alcohol and Tobacco Commission also concurred with the county board’s decision to renew the license for Tiki […]
Make beer or cider, get your liquor license later. The state Liquor Authority is accepting applications that will allow craft beverage makers to begin manufacturing and selling their products while their liquor license applications are pending. It takes up to six months on average to get a liquor license, but the new permits can be obtained in as little as 30 days.
City to Honor Ukraine in Special Ceremony Wednesday. Commission will vote on 2:30 a.m. liquor fees next week. Sometimes, things are bigger than a town, or a city. Some issues are important to the world — and Covington is asking its citizens to come out and show their support, too.
The Morgan County Board of County Commissioners held its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 15. All three commissioners were present. Department of Human Services (DHS) The Board convened first as the Morgan County Board of Social/ Human Services to hear from Accounting Manager Susan Nitzel and approve DHS minutes from Feb. 15 in addition to DHS warrants and the certification of provider and vendor benefit authorizations both from Jan. 2022.
POUGHKEEPSIE – The city has announced a new operating schedule for the transfer station at 26 Howard Street. The station will operate from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, with the last weigh-in on all the days at 1:30 p.m.
Comments / 0