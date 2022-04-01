LIQUOR LICENSE AT RIO STATION MAY BE TRANSFERRED MONDAY

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council on Tuesday night heard proposals from six of the 11 applicants vying for a single new retail liquor license. From golf simulators and entertainment, to creative bar and bistro mixes, entrepreneurs put their best foot forward. Only one can be chosen because the number of available liquor licenses and permits is based on Wyoming statute and population. Since the 2020 census reported the population of Cheyenne grew, one more retail liquor license was approved for local government officials to administer.

