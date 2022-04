Undocumented immigrants on supervised probation who have been convicted of a misdemeanor or felony would have their pictures published online under a new legislative proposal framed as a way to collect data on crime rates in the immigrant community — but critics say it’s simply an attempt to single them out. K.M. Bell, an attorney […] The post Proposed legislation would publish mugshots of undocumented immigrants online appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO