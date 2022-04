The geographic area containing New Caney ISD has grown by roughly 15,000 residents since 2015, which translated to more jobs in most sectors of the economy, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's Annual Community Survey 5-year estimates for 2016-20. The Annual Community Survey data, which was released March 17, includes the first year of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the bureau, the pandemic resulted in disruptions to its data collection, forcing the bureau to revise its methodology to reduce bias occurring as a result of nonresponses in 2020.

