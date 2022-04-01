ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Tiger Woods appears on PGA Tour field for the Masters

By Justin Holbrock
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 10 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bdFH9_0ewz292z00

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WCMH) — Tiger Woods’ name appeared on PGA Tour’s list for the field of golfers at next week’s Masters tournament.

Report: Ohio State’s Malaki Branham enters NBA Draft, maintains college eligibility

The deadline for the field was 5:00 p.m. Friday but that does not necessarily mean Woods will play at Augusta. If Woods did play, it would be his first major tournament since his horrific accident last year.

Woods won the Masters in 2019 after years of battling injuries and navigating off-course scandals.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus

19K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow NBC4 Columbus and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Spun

Look: Charlie Woods Joke Going Viral On Wednesday

Over the past few weeks, rumors have started to grow about Tiger Woods and when he’ll step on the course next. Well, those rumors reached a fever pitch on Tuesday morning when Woods’ private jet was spotted flying towards Augusta, Georgia. Sure enough, the 15-time major champion played the course just over a week before the Masters kicks off.
AUGUSTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Rory McIlroy shares Tiger Woods update after practice round

Rory McIlroy’s latest update on Tiger Woods is only going to further excite golf fans and increase hopes of a Woods return at The Masters. McIlroy spent time with Woods recently and came away amazed at Woods’ progress as he recovers from a car accident in Feb. 2021. McIlroy confirmed that Woods is at least exploring the possibility of playing at The Masters next week, though added that the legendary golfer is being cautious as he sees what his body can take.
MAMARONECK, NY
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Has Prediction For The Masters: Fans React

We’re one week away from the start of the 2022 Masters, and Rory McIlroy has spent the last couple of days preparing for the challenges of Augusta National. McIlroy has been doing some advanced scouting this week, taking in all the course alterations at the Masters. Two holes–No. 11 (White Dogwood) and No. 15 (Firethorn–have officially been lengthened, while holes 3, 13 and 17 have new greens.
GOLF
Golf Digest

This PGA Tour winner had the best response to people tracking Tiger Woods' private jet

The detectives of Golf Twitter were busy on Tuesday tracking Tiger Woods' private jet for clues as he made a day-trip to Augusta National:. The excitement around the 15-time major champ possibly playing in the Masters just 13 months following a gruesome car crash is palpable for obvious reasons. Even without striking a single shot in competition last year, Woods was the PGA Tour's PIP King. And as incredible as his win at Augusta National in 2019 was, a similar performance now would make that look like a cute little comeback.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Sports
The Spun

PGA Tour Veteran Withdrawing From The Masters

While the sports world anxiously waits to hear if Tiger Woods will compete in the 2022 Masters, Harris English has announced that he’s withdrawing from the event. English had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip on Feb. 14. Although his rehab is reportedly going well, it’s just too soon for him to be competing in a major.
GOLF
Popculture

Former Georgia Bulldogs Football Player Arrested in Connection to 2021 Murder Case

Akhil Crumpton, a former football player from the University of Georgia, was arrested Wednesday in connection to a 2021 murder. According to ESPN, a 23-year-old gas station clerk named Elijah Wood was shot and killed on March 19, 2021, by an armed assailant who was dressed in all black with most of his head concealed by sunglasses, a hood and a face mask. Wood's murder led to a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Coach Uses 3 Words To Describe Him

The most high-profile college football recruit in the nation is class of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning, who has plenty of game to go with his famous name. Manning could attend any school in the country. So far, there’s been rampant speculation about which school he’ll ultimately pick, but the New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman star has still managed to keep an air of mystery around his recruitment.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Five-Star Recruit Lebbeus Overton Down To 3 Schools

Defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton will announce his commitment Friday afternoon on national television. According to Adam Friedman of Rivals, the five-star prospect from Milton, Georgia, will declare his decision during halftime of the GEICO High School Basketball Nationals on ESPN2. Overton’s mother, Eunice Thomas, said he’s narrowed down his choice to Georgia, Texas A&M, or Oregon.
MILTON, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
The Spun

Look: Mike Greenberg’s Daughter Reacts To Tiger Woods Rumors

With just over a week to go until the first major of the year kicks off, the golfing world is buzzing over the latest Tiger Woods news. Woods reportedly flew up to Augusta, Georgia on Tuesday morning to play the course. He, along with his son, Charlie, and longtime friend Justin Thomas teed it up in anticipation of the Masters.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Independent

Tiger Woods completes practice round at Augusta one week before Masters

Tiger Woods has offered a further hint that he may make a sensational return to competitive golf at the Masters by completing a practice round at Augusta.Woods has not played a high-level tournament since suffering major leg injuries in a car crash in February 2021.The 15-time major champion was last week included on the start list for a tournament he has won five times, but it was thought that he may withdraw with a hilly course in Georgia perhaps not best suited for his return to the highest level.Yet Woods was able to complete a round with his son Charlie...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masters Tournament#The Masters#Wcmh#Ohio State#Nba Draft#Nbc4 Wcmh Tv
thecomeback.com

Tiger Woods expected to make Masters decision Friday

There has been growing speculation that five-time Masters winner Tiger Woods may return to action at Augusta National for the 2022 Masters Tournament, which is set to take place on April 7. Woods has not played in a PGA Tour event since getting into a car accident last February, which...
AUGUSTA, GA
AOL Corp

2022 Masters Golf Tournament in Augusta: Dates, Players, Location

The 2022 Masters tees off on Thursday, April 6. Let’s get you prepared with everything you need to know. The 2022 Masters takes place at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, during the week of April 4. The tournament itself begins on Thursday, April 7, and continues until Sunday, April 10.
AUGUSTA, GA
Popculture

Former USWNT Star Hope Solo Arrested in North Carolina

Hope Solo, a former soccer star who won two gold medals with the United States Women's National Team, was arrested in North Carolina for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, according to TMZ Sports. Solo, 40, was taken into custody in a Walmart parking lot off Parkway Villiage Circle in Winston-Salem, North Carolina before being taken to the Forsyth County jail for processing. Police told TMZ Sports that Solo was arrested for impaired driving (DWI), resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse as two children were in the car.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State’s Jamari Wheeler declares for NBA Draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State senior guard Jamari Wheeler announced on Twitter Thursday he’s declaring for the NBA Draft. Wheeler transferred to the Buckeyes after four years at Penn State. The Live Oak, Florida native helped OSU reach the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament and is the second Buckeye to declare for […]
NBA
NBC4 Columbus

Black Softball Circuit returning to Columbus for first time in 13 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Black Softball Circuit is returning to Columbus for the first time in 13 years with the two-day event being held at Berliner Park on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3. BSC president Nichol Poyntz spoke with NBC4i digital sports reporter Justin Holbrock about...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy