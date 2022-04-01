Tiger Woods appears on PGA Tour field for the Masters

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WCMH) — Tiger Woods’ name appeared on PGA Tour’s list for the field of golfers at next week’s Masters tournament.

The deadline for the field was 5:00 p.m. Friday but that does not necessarily mean Woods will play at Augusta. If Woods did play, it would be his first major tournament since his horrific accident last year.

Woods won the Masters in 2019 after years of battling injuries and navigating off-course scandals.

