Houston, TX

World Autism Month: Local group promoting solutions across the spectrum

 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – A closer look into life on the spectrum. And...

Autism Action Month: Severe Autism Edition

April is Autism Awareness/Acceptance/Action Month. Although much discourse will celebrate autistic strengths, families with severely autistic children often struggle with significant challenges. There are many things you can do to help these families, including those you know and those you just happen to meet out in the community. April is...
Probe launched as 65 rare brain tumour cases are linked to the same New Jersey school

A group of 65 people with rare brain tumours have all been linked to the same school in Woodbridge, New Jersey. CBS News reports that Al Lupiano, an environmental scientist, set out to research the tumours, as he had also been diagnosed with the rare growth 20 years ago. He began researching a small selection of tumour patients, but as his subject pool grew he began to notice the group's common denominator. According to Mr Lupiano, 65 of the individuals suffering from the rare tumour are graduates of or were workers at Colonia High School. Finding the cause of...
Lauren Anderson, first African-American principal dancer for Houston Ballet, honored with scholarship fund

HOUSTON – Houston Ballet has established a scholarship fund honoring their first African-American principal dancer Lauren Anderson. In a release on Thursday, the annual Young Dancer Scholarship Fund will provide full tuition for up to four underrepresented artists who aspire to be professional ballet dancers. It is their first endowed scholarship to be named for a dancer.
Virtual Care Team for Women with PCOS; Giving Work to Women in Mexico

On this episode of ChedHER: Founder and CEO at Allara Health discusses how she's creating a platform for women with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome or PCOS; General Manager of the Run/Train Business Unit at Puma breaks down how Puma is approaching a hybrid work model, and ways to empower women in the workplace; Founder and CEO of Mi Golondrina explains how she's empowering over 600 artisans from Mexico.
Wireless pain management for drug-resistant conditions offers promising alternative to surgery, study finds

Using a 1-millimeter-sized wireless implant to stimulate peripheral nerves from within blood vessels has the potential to treat neuropathic pain resistant to medical therapy, according to a team of multi-institutional researchers including Sunil A. Sheth, MD, of UTHealth Houston. Sheth, an associate professor of neurology and director of the vascular...
REDUCE LAP-HF II ANALYSES SHOW 50% OF STUDY PATIENTS DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT CLINICAL BENEFIT FROM THE CORVIA® ATRIAL SHUNT

Landmark trial advances understanding of which HFpEF patients may benefit from atrial shunt therapy. TEWKSBURY, Mass., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corvia Medical, Inc, a company dedicated to transforming the treatment of heart failure (HF), announced publication of analyses from its global, phase III REDUCE LAP-HF II randomized trial of heart failure patients with preserved (HFpEF) or mildly reduced (HFmrEF) ejection fraction. In a large responder population, representing 50% of study patients, treatment with the Corvia® Atrial Shunt resulted in a 45% reduction in HF events and a 55% greater improvement in quality of life compared to sham control. Additionally, these data offer essential new insights into the role of exercise in accurately predicting patients who may or may not benefit from this novel therapy. The analyses were published online in Circulation1.
