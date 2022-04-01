ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

6-State Trooper Project to focus on distracted driving

By THE BLADE
 10 hours ago

Distracted driving will be the focus of an eight-day enforcement blitz the Ohio State Highway Patrol and state troopers from five neighboring states will conduct starting early Monday.

“Whenever a person takes their eyes off the road — even for a split second — drivers are putting the lives of themselves and others at risk,” Col. Richard S. Fambro, the state patrol’s superintendent, said in a statement. “The effects of distracted driving can be devastating.”

Ohio’s statutory definition of distracted driving was expanded in 2018 and fines were increased if such behavior is found to have contributed to another moving violation. Distractions can be visual, manual, or cognitive; texting while driving is an example of all three types.

The enforcement blitz, coordinated by the 6-State Trooper Project, will include the state police or highway patrols in Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Kentucky as well as the Ohio patrol.

WDTN

Car crashes after attempt to avoid accident

PIKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A car took significant damage after the driver attempted to avoid an accident in Pike Township Wednesday morning. According to crews on the scene, the driver of a silver car attempted to avoid an accident on State Route 235, and instead drove off the road, crashing through the guard rail […]
ACCIDENTS
Power 95.9

Arkansas State Trooper Named ‘National Trooper of the Year’

It's been 25 years since a Trooper from the Great State of Arkansas was named National Trooper of the Year, well, we won't be able to say that again for a while. Congratulations to Arkansas State Trooper Spencer Morris, he has been selected as National Trooper of the Year by the leadership of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, State and Provincial Division. This prestigious award was presented Wednesday night, March 24, 2022, during a ceremony in Seattle, Washington before an audience of law enforcement officers from across the nation.
ARKANSAS STATE
qhubonews.com

Pennsylvania State Troopers die in crash

Mack was part of the 141st cadet class and Sisca was part of the 161st cadet class, since the beginning of their careers they worked Patrol Section of Troop K, Philadelphia. Harrisburg, PA- Today it was announced that two Pennsylvania State Troopers died in a car crash earlier today. The crash happened at I-95 South in Philadelphia City. The accident also took the life of a pedestrian at the time of the crash. The troopers were dispatched to help a man who was walking on I-95 South when a female suspect tried to drive past the scene and the failed trial ended up being a fatal crash killing all three victims. “Our department is heartbroken with the tragedy that occurred early this morning in Philadelphia,” said Colonel Evanchick. “We ask our fellow Pennsylvanians to keep the families of our troopers and the pedestrian in their thoughts. This is an extremely difficult time.” in a press release.
HARRISBURG, PA
explore venango

Woman Accused of Attempting to Kick State Trooper in Venango County

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman is facing charges after she reportedly resisted arrest and attempted to kick a Pennsylvania State Police Trooper during an incident in Venango County on Sunday. Franklin-based State Police filed the following charges against 41-year-old Nicole Marie Ross on Sunday, March 27:
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Trentonian

Statewide distracted driving enforcement and awareness campaign

Law enforcement officers from the Evesham Township Police Department will be cracking down on distracted drivers during April as part of New Jersey’s UDrive. UText. UPay. enforcement campaign. Beginning April 1 and running through the end of the month, the high visibility law enforcement initiative will target motorists who...
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
WDAM-TV

State trooper addresses MHP current trooper shortage

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - All across the state, Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers are shorthanded. According to State Trooper Craig James, there is a statewide shortage as MHP is down at least 100 officers. “We’re allowed 650 sworn state troopers in our agency and right now we’re sitting somewhere close...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
