6-State Trooper Project to focus on distracted driving

Distracted driving will be the focus of an eight-day enforcement blitz the Ohio State Highway Patrol and state troopers from five neighboring states will conduct starting early Monday.

“Whenever a person takes their eyes off the road — even for a split second — drivers are putting the lives of themselves and others at risk,” Col. Richard S. Fambro, the state patrol’s superintendent, said in a statement. “The effects of distracted driving can be devastating.”

Ohio’s statutory definition of distracted driving was expanded in 2018 and fines were increased if such behavior is found to have contributed to another moving violation. Distractions can be visual, manual, or cognitive; texting while driving is an example of all three types.

The enforcement blitz, coordinated by the 6-State Trooper Project, will include the state police or highway patrols in Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Kentucky as well as the Ohio patrol.