Northwood street to be partially closed for utility work

Replacement of a water line will close one side of a Northwood street for several months starting Tuesday, the Northwestern Water & Sewer District announced Friday.

Wales Road’s westbound lane will be closed from East Broadway to Tracy Road through May, with a posted detour directing traffic south to State Rt. 795. Additional lane closings or restrictions will be announced later in the $459,000 project, which overall is scheduled to run through July, the utilities district said.

Local access will be maintained, and all work schedules are weather-dependent, the district said.