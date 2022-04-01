ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwood street to be partially closed for utility work

By The Blade
 10 hours ago

Replacement of a water line will close one side of a Northwood street for several months starting Tuesday, the Northwestern Water & Sewer District announced Friday.

Wales Road’s westbound lane will be closed from East Broadway to Tracy Road through May, with a posted detour directing traffic south to State Rt. 795. Additional lane closings or restrictions will be announced later in the $459,000 project, which overall is scheduled to run through July, the utilities district said.

Local access will be maintained, and all work schedules are weather-dependent, the district said.

The Blade

Renewals for garden plots, canoe rack rentals due in Perrysburg

Residents who had garden plots and/or canoe/kayak rack rentals have until this Thursday to renew this year, the city of Perrysburg announced via social media. On Friday, all other city residents can sign up starting at 7 a.m. at the city’s Department of Public Service, the announcement said. This is on a first-come-first-served basis.
PERRYSBURG, OH
