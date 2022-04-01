ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colin Kaepernick Will Throw During Halftime at Michigan Spring Game

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
 10 hours ago

The 34-year-old quarterback has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season.

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick will throw during halftime at Michigan’s spring game on Saturday, according to a release from the NFL’s news wire.

The throwing exhibition will take place with some of the draft-eligible Michigan players at halftime of the spring game, and league personnel in attendance will be permitted to watch the event.

Kaepernick was named an honorary captain for the school’s spring game earlier this week, and has worked out multiple times this offseason on the west coast, signaling his desire for an NFL return. His former coach with the 49ers, Jim Harbaugh, is the current coach at Michigan.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016, when he started in 11 games for the 49ers. He completed 59.2% of his passes for 2,241 yards with 16 touchdowns to four interceptions.

In his first season as a starter in 2012, Kaepernick guided the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance, providing a dual-threat option at quarterback that proved difficult for opposing defenses to slow down for the majority of the season.

The 34-year-old has completed 59.8% of his passes for 12,271 yards and 72 touchdowns to 30 interceptions over his six-year NFL career.

