Texas Supreme Court rules for San Antonio in 'Chick-fil-A' lawsuit

Dallas Pastor Stephen Broden leads a closing prayer during a press conference as part of “Save Chick-Fil-A Day” at the Texas state capital extension in April 2019 in Austin. A lawsuit filed against San Antonio in support of Chick-fil-A will be allowed to proceed, a judge ruled Thursday. (Ashley Landis /Dallas Morning News)

The Texas State Supreme Court ruled in favor of San Antonio in the lawsuit against the city from conservative activists alleging local officials violated the Texas "Save Chick-fil-A" law after denying to open a restaurant at the San Antonio International Airport, according to the San Antonio Express-News. The Texas State Supreme Court ruled the activists didn't have enough evidence of a violation and sent the case back down to a trial court on Friday, April 1.

In 2019, the city council denied Chick-fil-A's request to open a location at the airport due to what a council member described as the company's support for Christian groups with anti-LGBTQ rights. Chick-fil-A has been under fire for its LGBTQ track record since 2012, when it was revealed that the company donated nearly $2 million to groups that oppose same-sex marriage, according to NBC News.

Chick-fil-A announced back in 2019 that it would no longer fund two organizations that have been criticized by LGBTQ activists. The fast-food chain stated it would stop its charitable donations to The Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), an interdenominational Christian sports ministry. Both organizations have taken stands against homosexuality and same-sex marriage.

Later that year, Gov. Greg Abbott sided with Chick-fil-A, signing into law the bill that allows any individual to sue governments that have taken "adverse actions" against corporations due to their support for religious organizations. The action came after he also signed the "Save Chick-fil-A" law in Texas that prohibits government entities from taking "adverse actions" against businesses or individuals.

Weston Martinez of San Antonio speaks in favor of a “Save Chick-Fil-A” bill in April at the state Capitol. (Ashley Landis /Dallas Morning News file photo)

Conservative activists from the San Antonio area, including former council candidate Patrick Von Dohlen, sued the city under the new law, according to the Express-News. The justices said the plaintiffs did not "not allege sufficient facts" to sue a governmental body for official action.

The case took years to make its way to the Texas Supreme Court in the first place, so Friday's ruling is a substantial setback for the plaintiffs, the Express-News reported.

In 2020, the city offered the original airport spot to Chick-fil-A as part of the agreement with then-President Donald Trump's Federal Aviation Administration. However, the chain denied it and the spot was secured by Whataburger.

