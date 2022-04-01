ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Man gets probation in deadly 2019 crash

By Jason Kotowski
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The best memory Cynthia Valencia has of her brother is from Christmas 2018.

Jonathan Romo celebrated the holiday with family, spending hours playing games, dancing and laughing. Valencia said she recalls it as a perfect day.

The next month she got a phone call that changed everything.

Romo, 22, had been in a crash. He was dead.

Valencia said all she could think to do was scream and cry.

On Friday, Jonathan Galindo, a friend of Romo and the person prosecutors say was behind the wheel, was sentenced to three years’ probation after pleading no contest to DUI vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence. Three other felonies were dismissed.

The agreement called for 120 days in jail, but Galindo can serve that time on work release.

Before sentencing, Valencia told Galindo she forgave him. But she had a request.

“Please don’t drink and drive no more,” she said.

There were three people in the vehicle that crashed into a power pole early Jan. 21, 2019, on East Casa Loma Road near Cottonwood Road. Romo, in the back seat, died at the scene.

Galindo and a third person were seated in front. They provided conflicting accounts as to who was driving, Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said.

“The (plea offer) was made based upon the strength of the evidence of the case, the family’s desire for the case to be concluded, and in recognition that it was a challenging case in terms of identifying dispositively the driver that caused the collision based upon the evidence obtained,” Kinzel said.

Jeremy Brehmer, Galindo’s attorney, said physical injuries — including seatbelt marks and how the driver’s seat was situated — called into doubt whether his client was driving.

There were also issues with toxicology results, Brehmer said. Two vials of Galindo’s blood were collected but filled below manufacturer’s guidelines, which can impact accuracy, he said. Additionally, there were problems with how the samples were maintained.

Those factors helped lead to Friday’s resolution, the attorney said. Despite the favorable outcome, Galindo was solemn during Friday’s hearing.

“This was his very good friend,” Brehmer said. “It’s been a difficult time for him. He lost his friend in this.”

Lucresia Martinez, Romo’s mother, told the court her son was a happy, smiling boy who thought of others first. When his friends didn’t have food, he would ask her to make some for them.

She said she keeps reminding herself he’s gone. The day Romo died, Martinez said, part of her died, too, along with her son’s dreams.

“I don’t hate (Galindo) but I am upset because knowing that he had been drinking he made the decision to drive without any regard to the consequences,” Martinez said.

Her voice trembled as she ended her statement.

“And now if I am wanting to see him or speak to him I have to go do so at the cemetery,” she said.

