'Wake The F**k Up': Woman Warns Customers to Check Receipts for Hidden Fees

Walmart will remove cigarettes from their shelves in some stores following years of internal debate about the sale of tobacco. The cigarettes will be replaced by self-checkouts, grab-and-go food, and candy in some Walmart locations in California, Florida, Arkansas, and New Mexico, The Wall Street Journal reported.A company spokesperson told the paper that Walmart won’t end all its tobacco sales and that the company is “always looking at ways to meet our customers’ needs while still operating an efficient business”. The Journal reported rising tension at Walmart over the sale of cigarettes as the company tries to grow its...

