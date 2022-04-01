ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Wake The F**k Up': Woman Warns Customers to Check Receipts for Hidden Fees

By Samantha Berlin
Newsweek
 14 hours ago
The woman claims several corporations are charging customers hidden fees, with one instance charging 60 percent...

The Independent

A Walmart employee was caught on camera increasing price tag by 350 per cent

A Walmart employee was filmed replacing the cost of salad dressing at the chain superstore from $2.24 to $7.88. The viral video, which has over three million views, showed an increase of more than 350 per cent.The TikTok was shared on 5 March by user @devious_love, who goes by Shawn Connor on the app. In the clip, the Walmart employee is seen in the salad dressing aisle printing out price tag labels that read $7.88 and switching them in for the old $2.24 price tags. Connor captioned the TikTok video, “wtf!!!”Many TikTok users believed the price hike was caused by...
Mashed

Walmart's New 'Trial Store' Is Turning Heads On TikTok

Close your eyes and picture your nearest Walmart. According to the National Retail Federation, as of 2019, Walmart was the highest-grossing retail chain in the United States with a whopping $387 billion in sales. The second-place spot, which Amazon earned, totaled to less than half of Walmart's sales. With that...
The Independent

Walmart to stop selling cigarettes in some stores

Walmart will remove cigarettes from their shelves in some stores following years of internal debate about the sale of tobacco. The cigarettes will be replaced by self-checkouts, grab-and-go food, and candy in some Walmart locations in California, Florida, Arkansas, and New Mexico, The Wall Street Journal reported.A company spokesperson told the paper that Walmart won’t end all its tobacco sales and that the company is “always looking at ways to meet our customers’ needs while still operating an efficient business”. The Journal reported rising tension at Walmart over the sale of cigarettes as the company tries to grow its...
Popculture

Wendy's Reportedly Making a Change Customers Won't Like

Your next trip to Wendy's may leave a larger dent in your pocket. Amid ongoing inflation and rising chicken prices, the fan-favorite fast-food restaurant chain is reportedly planning to raise the prices of its menu items later in 2022. The reported planned price hike was revealed by Chief Financial Officer GP Plosch during the chain's fourth-quarter earnings call earlier in March.
kmvt

Gifted lottery scratch ticket from mom cashes for $1M prize

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - A Massachusetts man got rewarded in a big way for helping his mother with her vehicle. Kyle Avery recently won a $1 million prize thanks to a $1,000,000 Winter Winnings lottery scratch ticket that was purchased at a convenience store in Wilbraham, according to Massachusetts Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja.
Daily Mail

Kmart responds to rumours the store is getting rid of manned checkouts for GOOD - saying there will always be staff in stores

Kmart Australia has addressed rumours circulating among shoppers that staffed checkouts are being removed from stores. The speculation began after customers shared their concerns with thousands on Facebook, claiming the department store is 'phasing out' manned checkouts and will only offer self-serve machines. 'Shame on Kmart for switching totally over...
104.5 KDAT

Huge Retailer Plans To Hire 50,000 Employees

One of the biggest companies in the country has plans to have mass hiring over the next few months. The United States has been experiencing a major labor shortage over the past few months. As of September of last year, there were 10 million job openings and approximately 8 million...
Mashed

Taco Bell Just Brought Back This Cheesy Snack For A Limited Time

After a long buildup, Taco Bell has finally brought back its cheesy, limited-time menu item: nacho fries. As their name suggests, Taco Bell nacho fries are french fries with Mexican-inspired seasoning and a dipping sauce of melty cheese, according to a press release by the chain. First unveiled in 2018, they've reappeared for a short time every year since. In 2022, the nacho fries will be sold for $1.49 — or $5.49 when purchased inside a combo meal including a Beefy 5-layer Burrito, crunchy taco, and medium drink.
Benzinga

Lyft, GrubHub Follow Uber, Boost Gig Driver Pay

Lyft Inc(NASDAQ: LYFT) admitted adding a temporary surcharge on its rides to help drivers deal with surging gas prices, CNBC reports. The Uber Technologies Inc(NYSE: UBER) competitor did not elaborate much on surcharge. Food-delivery marketplace GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ: GRUB) also boosted the pay for its gig drivers, Bloomberg reports. Due...
Kristen Walters

SNAP users can now buy groceries online from Walmart using EBT cards

Grinvalds/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) Previously, Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program or "SNAP" users were not able to use their EBT cards to purchase food items online, but that has now changed. Last week the Department of Children and Family Services announced that Walmart stores would now allow SNAP users to order their groceries online and pay with their EBT cards without going into the store.
TheStreet

Chipotle Is Raising Prices (Why Customers May Not Care)

You don't need to follow the news to know that food is getting significantly more expensive — the 7.4% annual hike in grocery prices is being felt every time you reach for your favorites at the supermarket. While fast food has long been a filling option for people on...
pymnts

Grubhub’s Pricing, Advertising Practices at Stake in DC’s Lawsuit

Delivery apps are the to-go option for many people when it comes to prepared meals, groceries or other products. Sometimes, delivery apps even offer lower prices than in-person shopping venues — thus, this business model offers unrivaled convenience to buyers. Despite its perks, a series of several lawsuits against many of the most prominent delivery companies is calling into question the relationship between firms and their consumers.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
853K+
Followers
87K+
Post
787M+
Views
