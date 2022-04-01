ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Nintendo Switch Getting PS5 Launch Game Soon

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users are getting a PS5 launch game and getting it soon. At launch, the PS5 had some great games, chiefly Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon's Souls Remakes. Of course, the PS5 launch game coming to Nintendo Switch...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Players Just Got a Major Freebie

PS4 players just got a major freebie, courtesy of PlayStation and one of the most popular streaming subscription services on the Internet. So far, the freebie is exclusive to PS4 and the PS4 Pro, which means if you're on PS5, you're out of luck, though PS Plus subscribers on PS5 did just get one of the most popular games of all time for free. This new PS4 freebie doesn't require PS Plus though. If you haven't seen it already, for a limited time, all PS4 users can grab a limited-time subscription to Apple TV+ for free, no strings attached. That said, while there are barriers to entry, those who do take advantage of this offer will want to be diligent otherwise the free subscription may quickly turn into a reoccurring payment.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Users May Be Getting Some Big Free Games in April

PlayStation Plus subscribers may get some big free games for April 2022. Sony has yet to announce April's free PS Plus games subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are getting, and this won't change until closer to the end of the month. That said, in the meantime, two games, in particular, look potentially poised to be included in April's lineup due to their respective April 5 release dates. April 5 is the first Tuesday of the month. The first Tuesday of every month is when PlayStation Plus free games are released. And with the rise of Sony securing day-one releases for both PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, games that meet the criteria above always have a higher chance of being included with PlayStation Plus. For April 2022, these games include MLB The Show 22 and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Switch Lite#Video Game#The Nintendo Switch#Pathless#Giant Squid#Annapurna Interactive#Esrb#Metacritic
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Update Has Disappointing News for PS4 and PS5 Users

A new PlayStation Plus update has disappointing news for PS4 and PS5 users who thought one of this year's biggest releases was going to be made free via the subscription service in the near future based on a PSN error. We are three months into 2021, and we already have some great games between the likes of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, Elden Ring, and as of tomorrow, Gran Turismo 7. One of this year's best releases, at least so far, wasn't a marquee drop like these games though. On February 6, independent developer Slocap released Sifu as a self-published game, though it had a decent buzz around it thanks to a hefty helping hand from the PlayStation Marketing team, who clearly worked out a deal with Slocap that involved helping market the game for console exclusivity. Sifu has already sold over one million copies and is critically acclaimed, and PS Plus subscribers thought it was being made free via the subscription service.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Stealth Release Surprises PlayStation Fans With Free Game

The PS4 has a new and free game out of nowhere, thanks to a surprise stealth release. The PS5 has been out for a couple of years now, yet the PS4 continues to get plenty of new games. In fact, most games releasing are still coming to the PS4, as the current-gen install base on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X still isn't large enough to warrant skipping out on the monster install size of the PS4 and Xbox One. In a couple more years, this will change, but for now, the PS4 is getting most new releases, and it's still even getting surprise releases like Bleach: Brave Souls, a free game on mobile and PC that has over 60 million downloads.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Engadget

Indie hit 'Unpacking' comes to PS4 and PS5 this spring

The peaceful, zen-like puzzle gameplay of Unpacking (the real game, that is) will soon be available to the PlayStation crowd. As Polygon says, Witch Beam and Humble Games have announced that Unpacking will be available on PS4 and PS5 this spring. It's launching alongside physical releases from Limited Run Games for the PS4, PS5 and Switch versions.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

PlayStation Plus Premium vs Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: Which one do you need?

Sony just introduced a new and expanded PlayStation Plus service to compete with Microsoft's generous Xbox Game Pass program. If you have both consoles you're probably wondering which subscription service is worth your time and money, or if there's even a case for going all big spender and getting both. Here we break down exactly what you get at each tier of each service, the prices, and some of the games you can expect to get access to as well.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Files Trademark For Long-Forgotten Franchise

People often talk about the PlayStation 5’s lacklustre launch line up, as if the PlayStation 4 had not set the bar low enough with its initial release offerings. Those who were into their FPS games could feast upon Battlefield 4, Call Of Duty: Ghosts, and Killzone Shadow Fall. Equally, sports fanatics had their games of choice to play; whether that was FIFA, Madden, Just Dance or NBA. However, the games released in 2013 alongside the PS4 were always criticised for their lack of variety. Admittedly there was Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, fondly remembered as one of the best entries in the series, but contrast this with games like Angry Birds: Star Wars and, of course, the legendary Knack.
FIFA
TechRadar

Gamescom 2022: everything we know so far

Gamescom is back in all its glory, with Gamescom 2022 shaping up to be one of the most significant events on the gaming calendar. Unlike last year, Gamescom 2022 will take place as both a digital and in-person event (though that was also the plan in 2021), with the physical part taking place in Cologne, Germany once again and the whole event being streamed online across the globe for everyone to enjoy.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

BioShock's Latest Updates Are Turning Heads

"Bioshock Infinite" was released nearly a decade ago and it received its final piece of DLC shortly after that, so it's understandable that some fans are confused as to why the game continues to receive updates on PC. Not only is "Bioshock Infinite" still being updated on PC, but it's also being updated multiple times a month, and nobody knows why. The trend started in September 2021 and "Bioshock Infinite" has continued to receive multiple updates a month, sometimes hitting up to ten updates. Someone brought this strange phenomenon up on the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit, but it seems like nobody has an answer.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Sony confirms smoother gameplay is coming to PS5 with VRR

Sony has confirmed that VRR support for PS5 is coming “in the months ahead”, as a new system software update rolls out to PS4 and PlayStation 5 users today. The new PS5 system update adds a number of pleasing features, including improvements to party chat, the ability to pin games to your home screen, voice commands, improvements to the console’s UI, and a stealthy update to the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty Is Reportedly Finally Coming to Nintendo Switch

Activision's Call of Duty franchise sounds like it will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch at a time in the near future. In the past, Nintendo as a whole hasn't been a stranger to the Call of Duty series. Both the Nintendo Wii and the Nintendo Wii U had various Call of Duty titles come to each platform at one time or another. However, since the launch of the Switch in 2017, Call of Duty has only appeared on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC hardware. Based on what one insider has now revealed, though, this shouldn't be true for much longer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Xbox Series X Game From Bethesda Teased

A new Xbox Series X game from Bethesda studio Tango Gameworks has been teased. Following its acquisition of Bethesda, Xbox now owns the following IP: Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, DOOM, Wolfenstein, Dishonored, Prey, Starfield, Deathloop, Ghostwire Tokyo, Quake, The Evil Within, and Rage. There's more IP it now owns, but these are the most notable. And of course, Xbox now owns the studios behind these series. One of these studios is Tango Gameworks, responsible for The Evil Within and Ghostwire Tokyo. Between these releases and the fact its boss Shinji Mikami is the creator of Resident Evil, the studio is known as a horror studio, but the aforementioned Mikami doesn't want this to be the studio's sole reputation. To this end, the studio is currently working on a non-horror game under The Evil Within DLC director John Johanas.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt heads to PS5 and PC on April 27

Upcoming free-to-play battle royale game Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt has a confirmed April release date on PC and PS5. Announced via a tweet from the game’s official account, developer Sharkmob shared: "Bloodhunt begins, April 27 on PlayStation 5 & PC through Steam" alongside a new trailer that highlights the PS5 exclusive features and how they will work.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy