Business

Shuffle Board: New PVH and C&A Sustainability Chiefs, Canada Goose Names President

By Arthur Friedman
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 10 hours ago
Figs, a rising name in healthcare apparel, added former Amazon boss Jeffrey Wilke to its board while Mizzen+Main has a new design chief.

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Closing Stores, Frasers Group Deal, and Consumer Confidence: Week Ahead

Store closures could point to continuing shifts in consumer behavior.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Sourcing Journal

Everlane Debuts Genderless Denim for ‘Everyone’

It took five prototypes and more than 50 fit models to develop Everlane's latest innovation, which it says fits "everyone." The brand debuted "The Everyone Jean" last week, its first venture into genderless denim. Offered in 11 different size brackets, the jean features rigid denim in a classic straight-leg style and a medium 11-inch rise. The straight-leg fit, which includes a slight taper at the ankle, recently dethroned the skinny jean as the most popular denim style for women, according to new data from The NPD Group, and lends well to a unisex product.
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

ESG Outlook: Amy Wan of Trimco Group on How its ESG Data Engine Boosts Sustainability Analysis

Amy Wan, group CEO of trims supplier Trimco Group, discusses how the industry must track and trace ESG claim to regain consumer trust.
ECONOMY
Calvin Klein
Tommy Hilfiger
WWD

Tracy Reese on Her New Naturalizer Collab and Embracing Sustainability in Fashion

For decades, Tracy Reese was a fixture on the New York fashion scene, turning out ready-to-wear collections under her namesake label that embraced color, prints and femininity. Today, the city and the brand may be different — she returned home to Detroit in 2018 and subsequently launched the slow-fashion Hope for Flowers label — but Reese's vivid aesthetic remains unchanged. This spring, she's bringing that bold design vision to the Hope for Flowers x Naturalizer shoe collaboration that launches April 15.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SPY

The Best Deals To Shop Today, from Amazon To Zappos – Save on Gadgets, Cookware, Designer Fashion

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is officially here, which means that there are fantastic new opportunities to save. As always, Amazon is sharing some fantastic savings to enjoy over the weekend. Right now, you can save on top-rated Theragun massage guns, at-home Covid tests, and Kasa smart light bulbs. You can also snag some great deals on select outdoor furniture and items at Walmart.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: New CEOs for Zulily, AWI, Bast; Neiman, Guess, Parachute Name CFOs

Missoni named a new creative director and the Port of Long Beach added a Program Management Division lead.
LONG BEACH, CA
Sourcing Journal

Nike Reaches Kobe Sneaker Deal

Nike's relationship with Vanessa Brant had grown somewhat contentious, particularly when images of an unapproved sneaker leaked in June.
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Victoria’s Secret Invests in Supermodel-Approved Swimwear Startup

Victoria's Secret put a big chunk of change into a swimwear startup with the Jenner and Hadid sisters' seal of approval.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Fourth Acquisition Expands Cadicagroup’s Label Capabilities

A new acquisition expands H.I.G. Capital-owned Cadicagroup's capabilities in the trims arena. The Italian company acquired Varcotex, a trims manufacturer for the luxury sector. Based in Capri, Italy since 1982, Varcotex specializes in the conception, design and production of labeling, hangtags, packaging, and brand protection. Its specialty is woven, printed and leather labels and tags. "We are thrilled to join Cadicagroup and excited to bring our production and technical skills to one of the largest groups in the fashion accessories sector for the luxury segment," said Paolo Munari, Varcotex CEO.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Invests $100 Million in First Fulfillment Center in Turkey

The investment in the Istanbul facility comes as e-commerce demand and small business sellers on Amazon surge.
BUSINESS
Lifestyle
Business
Economy
India
Beauty & Fashion
Fashion
Amazon
Vogue

Forget Baggy Denim – Non-Jean Jeans Are On The Rise

The search for casual trousers that aren’t jeans is becoming easier, thanks to labels like Rag & Bone. A few weeks ago we fell in love with the brand’s Miramar trousers, when Paulina Porizkova posted a picture of the hybrid trousers. At first glance, they look a lot like a pair of baggy jeans, but they’re actually wide-leg trousers with a denim-like print. It’s pure fashion alchemy.
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Avocado Opens New York Flagship Store

Following in the footsteps of digitally native rivals like Casper, Avocado Green Mattress opened an NYC brick-and-mortar experience center.
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Isko Joins Denim Deal to Advance Circularity Focus

Isko's circularity efforts are getting a boost. The Turkish denim mill is the latest to sign the Dutch Denim Deal, an initiative that calls for a new industry standard of using 5 percent post-consumer recycled cotton in the production of all denim garments. The public-private initiative was established by the Dutch Government in October 2020, following the EU Green Deal and Circular Action Plan, and includes more than 40 signatories like PVH Europe, Scotch & Soda and Kings of Indigo on the brand side, as well as Calik Denim, Ereks and Recover from
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Thredup CEO on Greenwashing, Regulation and Resale’s Next Act

People who don't think the government is going to play a role in regulating fashion "have their heads in the sand," James Reinhart said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

‘Gildan Respects’ ESG Campaign Touts ‘Ethical’ Manufacturing

Uniting all ESG communications and marketing under one message, Gildan Respects aims to reinforce the appeal of its apparel production.
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

How Hemster’s ‘Rescue Kits’ Aim to Curb Textile Waste

Hemster is on a mission to add 20,000 years to the lifespan of garments that often ended up trashed instead of repaired.
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Consumers Name Their Top 5 Sustainable Fashion Companies

An Infor-backed survey sheds light on what consumers think about sustainability in fashion and where there's room for improvement.
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Preowned Furniture Startup Kaiyo Scores $36 Million Series B

The company's business model allows it to sidestep the supply chain problems plaguing much of retail.
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

