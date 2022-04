Rusty Wagoner was out of town early Thursday morning when he received a disturbing phone call. “My alarm company called and said there had been an intrusion at my home,” Wagoner said. “They alerted the sheriff’s office. My cameras caught him at about 4:07 a.m. casing my house, walking around it and looking in windows. He tried to kick in the back door, but couldn’t so he broke into my utility shed and got a hammer and pry bar. He used the hammer to bust into the back door. That’s when the alarm went off and he didn’t have much time after that.”

CONCORDIA PARISH, LA ・ 7 DAYS AGO