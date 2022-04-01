Berry farm hosting family-friendly event every other Friday

HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WCBD) – Friday Nights at the Farm are back at Hickory Bluff Berry Farm in Berkeley County.

In April-July, the farm is holding the family-friendly event every other Friday. The evening includes live entertainment, activities for kids, and fresh food from the Farmer’s Daughter food truck.

“We have local musicians come out and play, we have barrel train rides, we have plenty of food to choose from,” said Karen Parker, the farm’s Sales and Marketing Coordinator.

Now that strawberry season is in full swing, visitors can even head out to the fields and pick the berries themselves.

Hickory Bluff offers strawberry picking Monday-Saturday from 9 am-5 pm. Organizers expect this season to last through May. They said it’s a great way to support a local business, one berry at a time.

“It’s very important to support local because the money goes right back into your local community,” said Parker.

With rows and rows of berries to choose from, there’s a method to picking the best of the batch.

“You gotta make sure they’re red like this. If it’s really red, that means there’s a lot of juice inside of it,” said Parker’s daughter Brinkley.

Friday Nights at the Farm are from 5-8 pm. For more information, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.