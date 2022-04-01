COUNTY TO OFFER SECOND ROUND OF COVID-19 BOOSTERS

Moderna announced Thursday that it's asked the US Food and Drug Administration for authorization for a second Covid-19 booster shot for everyone 18 and older. Moderna is seeking an amendment of the FDA's emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine to allow a fourth vaccine dose for any adults who've gotten an initial booster of any of the authorized or approved vaccines.
Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX filed an application with the FDA seeking emergency use authorization for a second booster shot of their COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 65 and older. An analysis of data from over 1.1 million adults 60 years and older showed rates of confirmed infections...
EMERGENCY allotments continue to end for millions of SNAP recipients but several states will still provide money through April. SNAP households have come to rely on emergency allotments (EA) that provided the maximum benefit per household size. Regardless of the size, households have been able to get the maximum payments...
SNAP and Medicaid Covid benefits will expire in 37 states, one territory and the DC area on April 15. This is due to the public health emergency declaration ending on April 16 unless the Biden administration decides to extend it. The extra money, known as an emergency allotment (EA,) has...
The application is based on 2 Israeli studies for the additional shot for people 65 years and older. The 2 biopharmaceutical companies submitted their application for an Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) late this afternoon for an authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine for a second booster dose for adults 65 years of age and older who have received an initial booster of any of the authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines.
After adding over 200,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 79.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 970,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — New mothers can now receive one year of full Medicaid coverage after delivery as a new state law expanding services took effect Friday. The 12-month coverage option was offered to states in a COVID-19 relief and stimulus package approved by Congress last year. The North Carolina state government budget approved by the […]
NEWTON — Sussex County Commissioner Sylvia Petillo is expected to step down at the next meeting of the board on April 6.
Because not enough county commissioners are available for the regularly scheduled meeting date on April 13, the meeting was moved up to Wednesday.
