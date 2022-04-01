COUNTY TO OFFER SECOND ROUND OF COVID-19 BOOSTERS

The application is based on 2 Israeli studies for the additional shot for people 65 years and older. The 2 biopharmaceutical companies submitted their application for an Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) late this afternoon for an authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine for a second booster dose for adults 65 years of age and older who have received an initial booster of any of the authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 17 DAYS AGO