Wichita man charged in fatal 2019 crash

A Kansas man who served 23 years in prison for a double murder he did not commit is seeking $93 million in damages from the county where he was convicted and a former detective he says framed him. Lamonte McIntyre, 45, and his mother allege in a lawsuit filed in 2018 that the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is responsible for the actions of former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski and other officers involved in his prosecution.A federal judge on Thursday set a Nov. 7 trial for the civil case. The Unified Government...

