ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita man charged in fatal 2019 crash

classiccountry1070.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA Wichita man is facing two possible charges in connection with a fatal traffic accident over two years ago. 30-year-old Jerry Batts has been charged with second degree murder, with involuntary manslaughter as...

www.classiccountry1070.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOLF

Local man killed in fatal Berks County crash

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL CO (WOLF) — A head-on crash on Route 61 in Berks County left a man from Tamaqua dead and another injured on Monday morning. Jordan M. Smith, 22, of Tamaqua was killed around 6:45 AM when his car crossed over into the northbound lane of Route 61 and hit another vehicle head-on, State Police reported.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WEHT/WTVW

Man identified in fatal crash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On March 16 around 6:26 a.m., the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 5500 block of Rucker Road, says HCSO. HCSO says that upon arrival to the wreck, a semi-tractor trailer had stopped in the middle of the roadway and a truck was off in […]
HENDERSON, KY
News 12

Wheatley Heights man charged in fatal shooting

A Wheatley Heights man has been charged in a deadly shooting. Police say Glenn Seejattan shot and killed Justin Lee, of Centereach. Police tell News 12 that Lee's body was found in January near the North Shore Rail Trail in Rocky Point. Police have not released a possible motive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Peekskill Man Charged With Murder For Fatal Bar Shooting

A man from Northern Westchester is facing a murder charge for his role in a shooting at a bar in the county, the District Attorney’s Office announced. Shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6, officers from the Yonkers Police Department responded to the Duo Tapas Lounge and Bar on Yonkers Avenue where there was a report of a shooting with multiple victims.
PEEKSKILL, NY
ABC6.com

Suspect in fatal DUI crash has charges upgraded on Tuesday

EXETER, R.I. (WLNE)- A man involved in a fatal DUI crash saw his charges be upgraded in court on Tuesday, according to the R.I. Attorney General’s Office. State police charged Alexander Krajewski, 30, with driving drunk in February and causing a head-on crash that sent two teenagers to the hospital.
EXETER, RI
The Independent

Wrongfully convicted man sues Kansas county for $93 million

A Kansas man who served 23 years in prison for a double murder he did not commit is seeking $93 million in damages from the county where he was convicted and a former detective he says framed him. Lamonte McIntyre, 45, and his mother allege in a lawsuit filed in 2018 that the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is responsible for the actions of former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski and other officers involved in his prosecution.A federal judge on Thursday set a Nov. 7 trial for the civil case. The Unified Government...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sentencing#Suv
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Angelo LIVE!

Lubbock Woman Faces Intoxication Manslaughter Charge After Fatal Crash

LUBBOCK, TX- A Lubbock woman has been arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter after a two-vehicle crash that left one woman dead. According to the Lubbock Police Department, at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Lubbock Police responded to a major crash involving two vehicles at the 4400 block of 34th Street. Elisa Bengoa, 43, was driving behind Samantha Martinez, 30, westbound on 34th Street. Bengoa’s vehicle crashed into the rear of Martinez’s vehicle then ran into a building near Salem Avenue. Martinez’s vehicle continued moving until it came to a stop in the intersection of…
LUBBOCK, TX
WCJB

Interlachen man found dead after a fatal crash

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - An Interlachen man is dead after an early-morning crash in Putnam county. According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, around 3:45 this morning,. A 30-year old man was driving a sedan on State Road 100 when he veered across the road. He then went off the shoulder...
INTERLACHEN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Dashcam video shows man pull gun on Uber driver Christi Spicuzza before murder as suspect appears in court

A court has been shown dash camera footage capturing the moments before Uber driver Christi Spicuzza was allegedly killed by passenger Calvin Crew, who appeared in court in Pittsburgh for the first time on Wednesday.Prosecutors played a 20-minute long clip from 10 February, captured by a camera on Spicuzza’s dashboard, which they say shows Mr Crew, dressed in a hood and face mask, ride along in silence before putting a gun to the driver’s head.“Stop it man” and “why are you doing this?” Ms Spicuzza can be heard asking, before pleading, “I have four kids, what are you doing?”“I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyChesCo

Lancaster City Man Arrested and Charged With Fatal Shooting

LANCASTER, PA — Lancaster Bureau of Police announced the arrest of 21-year-old Carlos Almanzar-Torres from the 500 block of St. Joseph Street in the City of Lancaster for the shooting death of a 19-year-old Lancaster man. Authorities state that on March 14, 2022, at approximately 10:17 pm, officers from...
LANCASTER, PA
News-Democrat

Freeburg man had history of drunken driving before being charged in Belleville fatal crash

Brandon L. Wilson has been charged four times in St. Clair County with driving under the influence of alcohol in little more than 12 years. The latest round of charges stems from a collision in Belleville that claimed the life of a 35-year-old mother of two. He was arrested three days later in his hospital room while already serving probation for one of his previous DUIs.
FREEBURG, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy