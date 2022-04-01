Wichita man charged in fatal 2019 crash

LUBBOCK, TX- A Lubbock woman has been arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter after a two-vehicle crash that left one woman dead.
According to the Lubbock Police Department, at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Lubbock Police responded to a major crash involving two vehicles at the 4400 block of 34th Street.
Elisa Bengoa, 43, was driving behind Samantha Martinez, 30, westbound on 34th Street. Bengoa’s vehicle crashed into the rear of Martinez’s vehicle then ran into a building near Salem Avenue.
Martinez’s vehicle continued moving until it came to a stop in the intersection of…
